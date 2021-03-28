Companies can deduct up to 30% on their annual return

March 27, 2021 | 5:00 am

Every year, companies and individuals must submit their annual declaration to the Tax Administration Service (SAT) to keep their tax payment and their tax situation up to date with the authorities.

Companies, also known as legal entities, can deduct up to 30% of the taxes they pay to the treasury, explained the president of the Mexican Institute of Public Accountants (IMCP), Diamantina Perales.

Depending on the profits that the companies present, generally a deductibility of between 25 and 30% of the total tax payment can be obtained

he said in an interview.

The most important deductions that a company can make in its annual return are related to sales costs, merchandise purchases, employee benefits and any investment made, explained the specialist.

You can also deduct a part of the wages and salaries, fees to the IMSS, the payment of services such as electricity and telephone, as well as any stationery and stationery.

In accordance with article 27 of the Income Tax Law (ISR), the amount of merchandise, raw materials, semi-finished or finished products, in stock, which lost their value due to deterioration, can be deducted from inventories.

Anticipate to submit your 2020 annual return to the SAT

100% deduction on employment benefits, a break for companies

Although in 2020 no fiscal support was given to companies to face the crisis due to COVID-19, certain deductions that could represent help for companies can still be considered, said Perales.

It would be very supportive to allow 100% deductions to employment benefits, since they are currently limited to half and if they were 100%, they would give companies a break

Payroll deductions refer mainly to contributions made by companies to social security and income tax withholdings for wages.

The Income Tax Law establishes a deduction between 1.92% up to 35% of the total income of the workers, that is, the more income is received, the higher the tax payment will be.

SAT will return in the second week if they rush statement

Individuals who file their annual return in the first week of April will receive returns from the SAT in the second week of the same month, reported the Taxpayer Defense Attorney (Prodecon).

Those taxpayers who make their annual return during the first week of April and have a favorable balance, through the automatic refund application, the tax authority will make the corresponding deposit during the second week of said month.

On Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30, Prodecon will carry out a series of free webinars to advise people to make their annual declarations.

What can natural persons deduct?

Individuals have until April 30 to submit their 2020 annual return to the SAT. By law, it is mandatory for people with business activity and income above 400,000 pesos a year to make their annual return.

Rolando Talamantes, financial advisor, commented that individuals can mainly deduct expenses related to the payment of tuition fees, insurance for medical, dental, ophthalmological expenses and contributions to retirement savings.

The deductions are capped, they cannot exceed the amount that is less than five minimum wages per year or 15% of the total income of the taxpayer

In accordance with article 151 of the Income Tax Law, individuals residing in the country can deduct up to 10% of the contributions they have made to their retirement savings account.

Tuition can be deducted from preschool to high school or equivalent, for the following amounts:

Preschool: 14,200 pesos Primary: 12,900 pesos Secondary: 19,900 pesos Technical professional: 17,100 pesos Baccalaureate or its equivalent: 24,500 pesos.

To make this benefit effective, you need to have the corresponding proof of payment. School transportation must be deducted separately and with the proof in which the payment was made.