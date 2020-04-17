Everyone must have heard a lot in the last few days that this is the time to reinvent themselves. For a few weeks now, we have been living in a pandemic era, full of uncertainties and people’s mobility restrictions due to COVID-19. For this reason, Ecocert Brasil conducted a brief survey of organic certificates to find out what companies are doing to differentiate themselves and still continue to be remembered by customers when all this is over.

With the whole world even more connected in this period of home office and stoppage of some activities, the internet has become the main channel of communication, information and purchases. The sites added up to 40% in orders, according to the Brazilian Electronic Commerce Association, and it was no different with the delivery of organic products. What confirms this data in the market is that practically all the companies that responded to the survey highlighted a positive experience in this new modality.

The forms of ordering were varied – telephone, e-mail, website -, but where most people requested the delivery of organic products was via WhatsApp, totaling 84.6% of the total. The messaging application was followed by the website (38.5%) and e-mail (30.8%), among others such as Instagram and telephone (both with 7.7%).

In the Southeast region, mainly with deliveries in the capital of São Paulo, nearby cities and inland, the result is evaluated from satisfactory to very good by Sinal Verde Comércio de Hortifrutigranjeiros, Sítio Ludovico, Sítio Novo Mundo Comércio e Representações, Every Day Organic and Organic4 . In the Belo Horizonte region (MG), Fito Produtos Orgânico has also delivered organic products.

Further south, the company Do Cultivo, from Balneário Piçarras (SC) comments that the result is being positive. Still in Santa Catarina, in the Greater Florianópolis region, Sítio Ritmos da Terra is adapting and the quantity of deliveries was assessed as ‘reasonable’. In Porto Alegre (RS), Hayashi Cogumelos highlighted that the new format has been improving little by little. With delivery of organic products throughout Brazil, Fhom Alimentos and SoulBrasil Cuisine have not identified much difference so far and orders have been maintained.

Like other companies, Ecocert is adapting to guarantee certification and continue to provide the service in the safest way possible. The adoption of remote audits is one of them.

