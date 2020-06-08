Administrations are putting themselves on guard against a movement that is taking place in part of the business sector in recent weeks and that has its hot spots in sectors related to tourism such as hotels, restaurants and taxis. This is the creation of a seal called ‘covid free’ that business associations are introducing at their own risk and to imply that their establishments or vehicles are virus free. Institutions such as the Generalitat Valenciana have already warned that these stamps may represent “A hoax or a fraud”.

This seal is being generalized in a disorderly way by business associations in Spain, such as the Hotel Association of the Province of Alicante -which launched the idea at the end of April and has currently withdrawn it from its website- or the Professional Taxi Federation of Madrid , which has added ‘covid free’ to your application logo Pidetaxi. Created with the intention of appearing covid-free spaces 19, the message they launch collides with reality: no one can currently guarantee that a space is free of coronavirus and that someone is free to catch it.

The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) was the first to denounce the situation a few days ago and asked the Ministry of Health to ban these stamps, but the department of Salvador Illa, Asked by this newspaper during this week, it is not pronounced.

“These are expectations that cannot be met, which can generate a false sense of security”

If it has been done by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Generalitat Valenciana, which has been very forceful: «The proposals put forward by different operators to create a ‘covid free’ seal (that is, establishments supposedly” free of coronavirus “) will not They are adequate because, according to the scientific knowledge available so far regarding the epidemiology and microbiological and clinical characteristics of covid 19, they are impossible expectations to meet, in addition to the fact that they can carry health risks by generating a false sense of security. In no case can it be guaranteed that an establishment of any kind is risk-free and, therefore, this condition should not and cannot be certified ”.

As Valencia points out, establishments must, like taxis or transports, have a cleaning and disinfection policy that complies with the recommendations of the health authorities. But this does not mean that they can guarantee total security to any client, which is a deception or fraud.

Garrido backing

Precisely the last week of May, the Radio Telephone Taxi and Tele Taxi stations in Madrid launched this joint stamp, and even got an implicit endorsement from the Minister of Transport of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Garrido, when photographing with these vehicles. However, in reality what the associations guaranteed is a cleaning of the vehicles between use and use, something that in no case can qualify any space “free of coronavirus”.

Introducing #PIDETAXI COVID FREE 🚕. Have you already seen any of our #Taxis in #Madrid with this sticker on their doors? Discover all the hygiene and safety protocols 😷 that you will have on your journeys! Get on a PIDETAXI #COVIDFREE 🚖👏! Health most important 😃! pic.twitter.com/GnlK51hERT – TeleTaxi Madrid (@MadridTeletaxi) May 25, 2020

On the other hand, the National Association of Environmental Health Companies (Anecpla) has said that we are looking at “a mere marketing tool without any scientific endorsement to back it up. They generate a false sense of security in users that can lead them to relax truly effective prevention measures, such as carrying out regular disinfections, keeping the appropriate safety distance and the already well-known hand washing and wearing of masks ».

Do not disinfect with ozone

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health has discouraged the use of ozone to disinfect spaces, which is precisely the method used by some associations such as the Madrid Taxi Association, which has bought several ozone machines: «Ozone does not appear in this list of virucides authorized and registered by the Ministry of Health, because as it is a biocide produced in situ, the national regulations applied in this transitional period established in Regulation (EU) No. 528/2012, regarding the marketing and use of biocides , does not apply to this type of biocide. We have to wait for its evaluation and approval at the European level to be able to register it as such, ”they assured in response to this newspaper.

Health continues by saying that «the fact of being a biocide produced on site, means that it must appear in the brochure that accompanies the device that is marketed, indications that warn of its dangerousness and uses with respect to the biocide that is generated, unlike the other biocides that have a label on their packaging. For this reason, it is very important that the devices that are marketed have instructions from the manufacturer that advise on how to use them, in order to ensure that the ozone generated is used in conditions that allow its safe and effective use as a disinfectant. “