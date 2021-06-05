companies add 559,000 jobs in May

The unemployment rate in the United States fell in May to 5.8%, three tenths compared to April, in a new sample of the reactivation of the country’s economy after the crisis caused by the pandemic, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this Friday. United States (BLS).

Miami World – Telemundo 51

The US economy generated 559,000 jobs in May, more than double the previous month, with one of the highest job creation data since August last year in the US.

However, as reported by NBC New York, the figure shows how difficult it is for companies to employ staff in the midst of the pandemic.

The speed of the recovery of the US economy caught companies by surprise, and they had to put their efforts into filling jobs.

The economy shows a return with federal aid to the unemployed and companies that have been hit by the pandemic.