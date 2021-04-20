Compact power for any environment

The Cupertino giant has presented the new Apple TV 4K, a device that aspires to become one of the great pillars of any home thanks to its wide range of features, and its excellent ecosystem of services and applications.

At the design level, the Apple TV 4K does not present any important novelty compared to the previous generation, but the novelties at the hardware level are very marked, since this team has made the leap to a SoC Apple A12, a chip manufactured in 7nm process that has a six-core processor divided into two blocks: a high-performance block with two 2.5 GHz Vortex cores and a low-power one with four 1.6 GHz Tempest cores Its GPU is an Apple with four graphics cores.

Unfortunately, Apple has not specified the amount of built-in memory, but the new Apple TV 4K is most likely equipped with a total of 4 GB of RAM, more than enough to enjoy a high level of performance, even with demanding applications and games, and to ensure a long service life. The storage capacity amounts to 32GB on the base model, and go up to 64GB in the top configuration.

Apple TV 4K: A commitment to power, sustainability and services

The new Apple TV 4K offers a significant leap in terms of power, but it also represents a very strong commitment to sustainability and caring for the environment. Apple has confirmed that around 90% of the packaging is recyclable, and that it has used aluminum and other recycled materials to reinforce its commitment to the environment.

In addition to offering 4K resolution, Apple TV 4K supports a new color balancing feature, which uses the iPhone’s light sensor to adjust the picture automatically based on the lighting in the room. Very interesting, no doubt. Regarding the software, the integration of Apple Arcade is total, and we also have the entire ecosystem of applications from the App Store. Yes, as we anticipated in this article, it is clearly oriented to multimedia entertainment, and video games.

The control knob has also received improvements important at the design level. It presents a smooth finish with a totally flat edge that reminds me, and much, of the iPhone 12. We have more buttons (the button to activate Siri is integrated on the side), and a touch sensor in the circular section that allows us to perform certain functions, such as moving forward and backward in video playback.

The new Apple TV 4K will be available for pre-purchase starting April 30, but the first units won’t start arriving until the second half of May. The base model with 32GB will be priced at $ 179while the 64GB model will cost $ 199. We do not know the sale price in euros, but we will update when we have the official figures.

Upgrade: we have the prices in euros, 199 euros and 219 euros, respectively.