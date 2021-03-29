Compact PLC with Wi-Fi repeater

When it comes to expanding the range of our Wi-Fi connection, we can choose between two great options: PLC devices and Wi-Fi repeaters. Both fulfill the same function, take our Internet connection to those corners of our home or office where it does not come naturally through the router, but they do it in a very different way.

A PLC is a device that connects to the router by cable, and then to a socket. That device will be the source, and will transmit the Internet connection through the power grid, which will reach a second output device that will be plugged into the area where we want to expand our Internet connection. This output device will offer wired connections to the Internet.

By cons, a Wi-Fi repeater is a device that, as its name suggests, repeats the wireless signal of our Internet connection. It also plugs into a socket, but only one unit is required to extend the signal. The repeater should be placed close enough to the router so that it can receive the signal with an appropriate intensity, and then it will repeat that same signal, extending the range to those rooms and areas that it did not reach before.

As we can see, the operation, and the possibilities of a PLC and a Wi-Fi repeater, are very different, and this causes many users to have doubts when choosing between one and the other. If you find yourself in this situation do not worry, there are also solutions that can work both ways, and that will allow you to enjoy the best of both worlds.

FRITZ! Powerline 540E: PLC and Wi-Fi repeater so you don’t have to compromise on anything

The AVM FRITZ! Powerline 540E from AVM is a device that combines the reliability and speed of a PLC with the versatility and convenience of a Wi-Fi repeater, and that can extend our Internet connection both wireless and wired, effortlessly and in a very simple way.

If we need, for example, to extend our Internet connection to a second floor and we have to cross several obstacles, the ideal is a PLC, but it may, once we reach the area where we want to extend our Internet connection, we need to have a connection wireless to use various devices, such as tablets or smartphones. A conventional PLC would not be enough, but the AVM FRITZ! Powerline 540E would be able to cover our needs without problem.

We will not have to worry the least about installation and configuration, as it is very easy to use, and will integrate seamlessly into our network. It is important to remember that if we have other AVM devices, such as a FRITZ! Box router, we can use the AVM FRITZ! Powerline 540E to create a Wi-Fi Mesh network. Without further ado, let’s go over the specifications of this device:

PLC with Wi-Fi 4 repeater. Up to 500 Mbps over the electrical network, 300 Mbps under Wi-Fi 4. 128-bit AES encryption. It has two 100 Mbps Fast Ethernet ports. Quality of Service technology, which establishes priorities to reserve bandwidth for specific tasks. WPS compliant for easier setup. Create a Wi-Fi Mesh network. Average consumption: 5.5 watts. Full integration with FRITZ! Apps.

Content offered by AVM FRITZ!