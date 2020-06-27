© Provided by Agencia .

Quito, Jun 27 . .- The President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, granted 66 commutative pardons (changes of sentence) in favor of persons deprived of liberty who belong to priority attention groups and with double vulnerability, this was reported. Saturday.

The decision was applied with the exception of people convicted of « crimes against sexual and reproductive integrity, against the efficiency of the public administration, against the inviolability of life, violent crimes, or more serious criminal offenses. »

This was pointed out this Saturday in a statement by the National Comprehensive Care Service for adults deprived of liberty and adolescent offenders (SNAI).

Pardons are accessed by people deprived of liberty with sentences executed as older adults or women who live with children under the age of three in social rehabilitation centers.

In addition, people with disabilities and those with catastrophic and chronic diseases that could produce serious consequences in their health in the event of a possible COVID-19 infection.

The SNAI will be in charge of dictating the safety rules, modality, activities, schedule and other regulations focused on community service and other aspects necessary for the implementation of the aforementioned benefit, the details of which have not been specified.

As part of the process, the SNAI reported that it carried out a thorough analysis of the files through the technical teams of the centers of deprivation of liberty, as well as the Central Plant.

The objective is that all the established legal requirements are fulfilled and, in this way, issue the relevant reasoned reports to the Presidency.

« It is important to emphasize that those who acceded to the pardons did not constitute a risk to the security of the citizenry, » reads the official note.

He points out that these actions are carried out in unrestricted adherence to the Constitution of Ecuador, especially the Comprehensive Organic Penal Code.

The SNAI recalls that number 18 of the Magna Carta empowers the Constitutional President to pardon, lower or commute sentences in accordance with the law.

