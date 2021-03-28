Community Unites for Latino Teens Orphaned by Coronavirus in New York

A pair of Hempstead parents died of Covid-19 just two weeks apart, leaving behind their two children – but now the community is rallying to support the kids the couple left behind. Https://t.co/ysGsmme44x – Long Island Press (@LongIslandPress) March 26, 2021

Sandra Lemus and her husband Ernesto died of Covid-19 just two weeks apart in Hempstead (Long Island, NY), leaving behind two orphaned children.

Now the community is coming together to support them. Sandra, 49, died on February 26 and, less than three weeks later, her husband, Ernesto (54), died on March 16.

In response, the staff of “The Spaghettini”, a restaurant in Mineola where Ernesto spent five years working as a chef and donated meals to NYU Winthrop hospital workers during the pandemic, started a fundraiser on GoFundMe to help their children.

“We are trying to help them as much as we can,” Joe Vetrano told ABC News. “That’s the least we can do right now.”

The couple’s two children are Johalmo, 22, and Sandra, 18, who have been moved by all the support and donations received. The campaign has already raised more than $ 81,000 dollars, among about a thousand donors.

“They were exemplary parents and I promise to be an exemplary son and brother”, Johalmo stated in a recent Instagram post, Long Island Press reported.