After reaching Netflix in some countries, Community is again on everyone’s lips. For this reason, there is a lot of talk about a possible movie and the series director responds to this rumor.

The series about the funniest study group in college is giving something to talk about again. This is because, after many rumors about a possible movie from Community, the creator of the show, Dan Harmon, spoke about whether this possibility exists or is just a wish on the part of the fans.

In 2009, this series was launched for the first time with the performances of Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong. It tells about the experiences of several students from a community university, who despite their different personalities will become a somewhat peculiar family. Although Community did not have a very large audience over the years it has become a cult series And with its integration into the Netflix catalog, it is becoming popular with new generations.

Will there be a movie?

As if that were not enough, in recent months there has been a news story about a film adaptation that could have the majority of the original cast of the show, so before these the creator Dan Harmon spoke about the Community movie in an interview for The Wrap portal.

“I can tell people with certainty all the enthusiasm I have felt for Community during all this time as well as for its resurgence (on Netflix)… when you are part of the ‘Community’ family, you learn to never raise expectations , keep them nice and low and then surprise pleasantly. So I can say that there are conversations that people want to be happening and I am very, very excited about the coming months, “Harmon explained.