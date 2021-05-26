Community in Mexico ties up and hangs femicide until she confesses that she murdered her partner and takes them to the grave

Residents of the Muquem community in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, they tied up an alleged femicide who had murdered his partner and they hung him with a spine to force him to confess to the crime and the location of the victim’s body.

The Tzotzil Indian was forced by relatives and acquaintances of the woman, identified as Pascuala Díaz Díaz, to dig up the body and then transport it in a vehicle to the house where he lived before surrendering to the authorities.

The woman had been missing for almost a week. Díaz Díaz, 38, was last seen at 7 am on May 16 when she left her home. Efforts by the National Guard, the Army, the State Police, and seniors (traditional police) to try to find the woman’s whereabouts were unsuccessful.

But the community took justice into their own hands. The report this week from El Sol de la Laguna specifies that on the night of Saturday May 22, the locals arrested the suspect, identified as Pedro “N”, and they interrogated him for several hours. Finally, the man being pressured and tortured by the locals revealed that he murdered his wife after an argument, and then opened a pit with a pick and shovel to bury the body.

After obtaining the confession, they went to the place where his remains were found. In the ravine where Pascuala’s body was thrown, they found traces of clothing as well as the grave where the body lay covered by brush and branches.

A video that circulates in networks shows the enraged population questioning in their native language the man whose hands remain tied with a spine. While some hold a microphone for the man to confess, others record it.

The inhabitants forced the suspect to retrieve the body, and they put him in a truck to take him to the house where they both resided. Agents of the Indigenous Justice Prosecutor’s Office came to the community to arrest the subject who was at the disposal of the Public Ministry.