Beautiful villa.- The authorities of the Mexican state of Tabasco began this Tuesday the preventive eviction of residents and patients of covid-19 from the coastal zone due to the effects of tropical storm Cristóbal, which remains in the Gulf of Mexico.

The governor of Tabasco, Adán Augusto López, told a radio station that the sick and the positive for coronavirus will be taken to hospitals or spaces enabled or placed in temporary isolation in other municipalities, where they will be given shelter in hotels.

“Those who have the virus or who have positive test results would be transferred either to hospitals or to designated spaces,” said the governor.

Photo: .

It may interest you:

Coronavirus is also transmitted by cigarette smoke

Forecasts point to a possible impact of Cristóbal on the Tabasco coast at a point between Centla and Frontera. and strong waves that would cause the sea level to rise from four to five meters in the next few hours, said the governor.

The National Weather Service confirmed at 19:15 (00.15 GMT) that Cristóbal is located 75 kilometers northwest of Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche state, and 120 kilometers northeast of Puerto de Dos Bocas, Tabasco.

PREVENTIVE EVICTION BEFORE THE STORM

Civil Protection of Tabasco reported that in the face of the intense and torrential rains that the tropical storm “Cristóbal” will generate, it was agreed to preventively evacuate inhabitants of coastal communities of Centla and Cárdenas.

It may interest you:

They warn that Covid-19 affects smokers more

The director, Jorge Mier and Terán Suárez, warned that according to the latest report from the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the phenomenon will remain stationed in the Gulf of Mexico, causing floods and strong gusts of wind on the Tabasco coast.

“This storm comes from the remnants of what Amanda (the tropical depression) was. It has a very slow trajectory and will be about 100 kilometers from Dos Bocas and will move slowly to locate 40 kilometers from the Border Port where it will cause intense rainfall” , Held.

Photo: .

The official indicated that, due to this forecast, it was agreed with the mayors of Centla and Cárdenas, to bring the population of the coastal margin to a temporary refuge because waves of up to five meters in height, storm surge and winds of up to 100 are expected. kilometers per hour.

It may interest you:

Citizen Movement asks to investigate Dos Bocas contract

.