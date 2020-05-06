Mike Pompeo confirmed that the Chinese Communist Party did everything possible to prevent the world from knowing about the COVID-19 outbreak.

This Tuesday, the United States Department of State released a video in which the secretary Mike Pompeo confirms that the Chinese Communist Party He did his best to prevent the world from knowing about the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We can confirm that the Chinese Communist Party He did his best to make sure the world didn’t know in time what was going on. It is the way the Communist Party has functioned. That created a huge risk, “Pompeo revealed in an interview.

The Communist Party Chinese It continues to block access (to its laboratories) to the western world, to the best scientists in the world, ”he explained.

He also said they had a lot of evidence that this had happened and that it was the kind of thing that authoritarian regimes do.

When asked if United States plans to retaliate against China for its efforts to “hide from the world” the severity of the crisis at its origins, Pompeo hinted that it was, stating that Beijing “created enormous risk.”

“We are going to make accountable, and we will do it when we decide ”, he sentenced.

Last Sunday, Mike Pompeo also assured that United States it has “a tremendous amount of evidence” that SARS-CoV-2 originated in China.

“I can tell you that there is a significant amount of evidence that this came from that laboratory in Wuhan,” he said. Pompeo during an interview with ABC News.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital