Communion by Eriksen; everything stopped at 10 ‘

“All Denmark is with you“: after the immense shock caused by the cardiac arrest of Christian eriksen, Denmark Y Belgium they gave him a rousing ovation at his party in Copenhagen, briefly putting aside the sporting rivalry and the race to the round of 16 of the Eurocup.

Joining the 25,000 spectators at Parken Stadium, the players and referees interrupted the game in the 10th minute of play to participate in an ovation in tribute to the Danish midfielder, hospitalized since his impressive ailment in the middle of the game last Saturday.

The fans unfolded a banner that read: “All of Denmark is with you, Christian“.

The interruption lasted a full minute and ended with a standing ovation., symbol of the unanimous emotion generated by the state of leaving the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder.

A minute of truce and fraternization, a hiatus in an otherwise very intense match after the early opening of the scoring by the Danish Yussuf Poulsen (2).

The round of applause will probably have been heard by Eriksen, since the hospital he has been in for five days, the Rigshospitalet, is only one kilometer from “Parken”, the Danish national stadium in Copenhagen.

DEFIBRILLATOR FOR ERIKSEN

The player will have a cardiac defibrillator implanted under the skinannounced the Danish federation, without giving any indication of the player’s ability to resume his football career in the future.

Eriksen’s teammates, hard hit for five days, seemed in any case to have recovered from the shock after their inaugural defeat to Finland (1-0), marked by Eriksen’s problem.

