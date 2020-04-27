Martha’s family identified the head of the Social Communication Department of Playa del Carmen as responsible.

Alejandro Castro

Quintana Roo. The communicator and journalist Martha Abigail Caballero passed away this Saturday, April 25, in a hospital in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, as a consequence of Covid 19.

Martha Caballero held the position of deputy director in the General Directorate of Social Communication of the municipality of Solidaridad (Playa del Carmen), where covered public events of the City Council officials.

According to the death certificate, the causes of death were due to a acute respiratory failure and viral pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus.

Before dying, Martha wrote a letter to his family, in which he blames the director of Social Communication, Román Contreras Nahón, for his refusal to allow employees in the area to work from home.

“I got sick from neglect from the director Román Contreras Nahón, who did not want us to work from home. His performance is regrettable ”(Sic), it reads in the lines he wrote by hand on a sheet.

The authenticity of this letter was confirmed by the Martha Cabellero family, which also reiterates the responsibility of the municipal official.

In this regard, Román Contreras assured in a message that they complied “All preventive and protective measures” for municipal employees.

Given these events, the Quintana Journalists Network demanded that the authorities carry out the pertinent investigations in order to delineate responsibilities for the alleged omissions, or where appropriate, apply the corresponding sanctions.

Also, the Journalists Network Local asked companies and government agencies to apply the necessary protection measures, as established by international protocols on the matter.