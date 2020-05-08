The New York Times newspaper published an investigation explaining that Mexico City could have up to 3 times more deaths from COVID-19 than those reported by the Federal Government.

We also recommend: CDMX could have three times more coronavirus deaths than those recognized

The New York Times article explains that “he began to suspect that the federal data and models on the epidemic of the Federal Government were flawed” and asserts that the information was confirmed by three different people to the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum.

The NYT explained that:

“She had already ordered her staff to call all public hospitals in the Mexico City area to inquire about all confirmed and suspected Covid-19 deaths, the people said. In the past week, that effort found that the deaths were more than three times those reported by the federal government. “

Given the article that has caused a stir on social networks (and that will surely be a key piece for reporters at the 7:00 PM conference), Jesús Ramírez Cuevas, General Coordinator of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, published a message on his Twitter account denying what the article in the American newspaper refers to and ensuring that the data of the Ministry of Health is handled with transparency.

For its part, the newspaper El País also highlighted in an article that due to the lack of tests to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus in people, the Mexican government does not have a more approximate estimate of the number of infections that could be older, as well as the death toll.

It should be noted that the response of the general coordinator Ramírez it is not an official position of the Interior.

.