The fragile communications between Venezuela and the United States, whose diplomatic relations have been broken since 2019, “were cut off” after a frustrated maritime “invasion” of the oil country that left two Americans in custody, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said Thursday.

The “communication links (…) were cut. WhatsApp are not answered, telephones are not answered. They are mute,” the socialist leader said in an interview with the Telesur news network.

“We have used three different routes that we have, with three different officials from the Donald Trump government, and we have sent messages and ‘mute’, they applied the ‘mute’,” he added.

According to Maduro, Washington’s “total silence” occurs after a disjointed “invasion” on May 3 and 4 in northern Venezuela, which he blames Trump, whom he calls “direct boss of the operation. “

Among the 23 “mercenaries” arrested, according to the Chavista government, there are two retired US military: Luke Alexander Denman, 34, and Airan Berry, 41.

Venezuelan justice will try them, Maduro reiterated in the interview, after Washington warned that it will use all options to repatriate them.

Maduro broke diplomatic relations with Washington on January 23, 2019, after Trump recognized the opposition parliamentary leader Juan Guaidó, along with fifty governments, as the president in charge of Venezuela.

In March of that year, the United States suspended operations at its embassy in Caracas and withdrew all its personnel, and in August opened a diplomatic mission for Venezuela in Bogotá, Colombia.

The United States and Venezuela have had tense relations since the late 1999 Socialist President Hugo Chávez came to power, who ruled until his death in 2013.