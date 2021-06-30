Communication and collaboration are key aspects in teleworking

For some years now, but even more so since the pandemic that affected practically the whole world, the way in which people work has radically changed, starting with telecommuting. It is no longer a completely individualistic model, in which each person is in charge of doing their work on their own, and communication and teamwork have been further encouraged.

In addition, this new work model is being applied in practically all companies, and it is no longer something exclusively typical of foreign multinationals, which sell collaborative work as one more benefit. The benefits exist for everyone and are applicable to any company, whatever size you are.

The reality is that with teleworking so widely implemented and with the more than likely option of staying permanently when the health crisis improves, it is essential for both companies and employees have teams and software that allows collaboration and communication among all members.

Technology dfrom school to the company

This way of working does not only apply to the professional field. The new generations have also been learning this method during their training stage, where the study centers have also promoted collaborative learning models. In fact, without going any further, notebooks and pens are increasingly being replaced by tablets or laptops connected to the network.

Generation Z, for example, is characterized for having always been surrounded by digital tools and constantly immersed in social networks. For this reason, it has grown up with the use of technology that is highly integrated on a day-to-day basis, both at school and at home, being connected with its environment practically at all times.

The proof of this is that, at the software level, there are more and more programs and applications that allow editing in real time by several users, and the way to share it is easier. In this way, we can be working on a presentation from several computers at the same time, contributing and correcting details between all of them in real time.

Technology, a key role in the Smart Culture of Collaboration

Approximately, 57% of companies already offer a flexible policy whereby, each employee can choose from where to work. In this case, the challenge is to maintain an engaged remote workforce while fostering collaboration. We are talking about Smart Culture of Collaboration.

Technology not only allows anyone to work from anywhere, but also serves to promote communication and contact. One of the aspects that people who have been forced to telework most miss is that of lose physical contact with peers. They have gone from spending hours and hours in crowded offices to being at home, practically alone.

For this reason, it is not surprising the success of applications such as Microsoft Teams during confinement, which allowed them to continue with the usual work rhythm and maintain contact with colleagues or clients through videoconferences, replacing face-to-face meetings in a very natural way. .

The importance of hardware

So far we have only talked about software and new trends, but not about hardware. When we were forced to work from home, many people realized that their equipment was not up to par and offered certain limitations. Computers not updated or tablets very limited in terms of functionalities. This situation worsened when several members of the household had to use the equipment: the youngest to attend class and the older ones to fulfill their work obligations.

Maybe that’s why the vast majority decided to upgrade their equipment and were amazed at how many affordable options they could find. The technology more democratized than ever, with equipment of all types and powerful and versatile enough to give a fluid use and do practically everything.

The new situation we are experiencing has also resulted in the creation of new product ranges. More traditional computers such as notebooks in the Lenovo IdeaPad or ThinkPad family, or tablets such as the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, are now joined by other devices designed and created to promote communication and collaboration between teams.

New product families born for communication

It is precisely to one of these new product categories that the ThinkSmart Hub from Lenovo, a device consisting of an 11.6-inch touch screen and designed to be fully compatible with Microsoft Teams Rooms or Skype.

Specific, it is the perfect device to start video conferences in record time, since they have been designed from scratch to achieve it. We will no longer have to connect our computer, open the application and wait for it to work. On the ThinkSmart Hub, being built-in as standard and certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, operation is smooth and easy at all times. The device is completed by four 360º microphones so that all attendees can be heard and premium sound from the hand of Dolby Audio.

Among the advantages it offers for users is that it includes all the necessary security parameters, from the hand of ThinkShield and Lenovo’s trusted support service so you don’t have to worry about a thing.

The second new product category is to which ThinkSmart View belongs, the perfect complement for our computer in the daily management of video calls. Like ThinkSmart Hub, it has been designed together with Microsoft to delegate everything related to video conferencing to it. Thus, we eliminate the wear and tear that this type of application generates on our laptop, especially in terms of performance and use of RAM.

Thanks to its compact format, with a built-in 8-inch screen, we can have it connected to our side while we participate in a meeting at the same time that we can continue using other programs on the computer.

Lenovo has put a special focus on security, and the ThinkSmart View is a good example of this. At all times we can control both what the camera records and what the microphone records, preventing them from seeing or listening to us when we don’t want them to. Also, when it is not being used for a video conference, the screen remains locked and requests the PIN code to unlock it. Finally, by connecting with our computer via Bluetooth, when we lock the laptop, the ThinkSmart View will also lock.

In short, the human being is a being in constant evolution, which adapts to each situation. But he is also a sociable by nature, communicative, who uses other human beings to improve. However, in today’s times, you need new tools to help you meet those two goals, and technology undoubtedly plays a key role.

