The communication of brands during this contingency forces us to think of high-value narrative strategies in the way they relate to the consumer.

Storytelling is an activity that helps brands to tell stories and become disciplines, through which elements of great value have been established in the market, from which channels, such as social networks, have been used to exercise brand communication.

Through storytelling, guidelines have been established through which elements of value are determined, such as the one that recognizes the importance of the consumer when understood as an audience.

This sets the guidelines through which you need to understand communication, so from now on it is important that you understand the role that designing a good storytelling strategy plays, which undoubtedly establishes a work guideline that will help brands to be dynamic.

To achieve this, the Management Program – Storytelling 2020 It has become the option that will help you establish work actions, with which you can improve the communication of your brand, with the help of tools that will bring you closer to the consumer.

In this program you will have a complete vision that will help you create content with which you can be competitive in the market, generating the consumer’s desire to buy, reflecting the value of your brand, structuring a story, telling stories that impact the consumer and leading the creative team, with the correct administration of the budget.

All these elements are contained in this Management Program in which you will learn to tell the story of your brand and sell with it.

In the first session that will be through Zoom, you will learn:

What do we understand by storytelling?

Why do stories convince us more than data?

How to use the tools of the narrative?

Audience Who will listen to you?

How to prepare stories that catch us? What do you want to tell?

Essential elements that a brand’s storytelling must have

The second session through Zoom will continue with topics such as:

How to create emotional storytelling? How to capture attention?

How to get more clients with storytelling?

How much budget should I allocate to my storytelling strategy?

Data Storytelling: The critical point between analytics and the brand.

The future of storytelling.

