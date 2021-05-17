Common Windows 10 Maintenance Mistakes That Can Damage Your PC, And How To Avoid Them | Technology

A computer is an everyday device that accompanies us on a daily basis. But, it is also a sophisticated and delicate technological prodigy. Must keep it in good condition Y make adjustments to the operating system for maximum performance. And in many cases these actions they can do more harm than good.

Both hardware and software maintenance require a series of tasks that are not excessively complicated. But if they are done without knowing much about what you are playing, or you do not take adequate precautions, you can erase data or damage the PC, or a vital component such as the hard disk or memory.

Let’s go over the mistakes we make during PC maintenance, and how to avoid them.

A computer has two layers: the hardware (the physical components), and the software (the operating system, applications and data). In both cases we can commit blunders that cause us more problems than we wanted to fix.

Luckily, avoiding these failures is simple, as we will see.

Errors we make during PC maintenance

Static electricity

With a laptop it does not happen, but if you have a desktop computer, the classic tower, it is usual open it every so often to remove the dust that accumulates inside, or to add a new SSD drive or a more powerful graphics card, for example.

Many users don’t care about static electricity that has its own body, or they just touch something metallic thinking that it is enough, but it usually is not.

Static electricity it may damage the RAM chips, CPU or graphics card, if we touch them with loaded fingers.

To avoid this the safest thing is wear an antistatic wrist strap, which is put on the wrist, and is connected with a clamp to a metal sheet, such as the case of the PC itself. Be careful because it must be in contact with the skin, not with clothing.

It is worth it because they are very cheap. In Amazon you have antistatic wristbands for just 4 euros.

Loose cards

Another quite common mistake when opening or manipulating the PC tower is that we overturn it to put it horizontally and remove the lid, and when finished, we put it back vertically on the floor or table. For example, to do a cleaning.

This movement can cause any card or peripheral comes out slightly from the connector (a simple millimeter is enough), and a bad contact occurs that causes crashes, error messages, PC reboots, etc.

It is a good idea press all the cards and connections before closing the cover, to make sure everything is well connected.

Clear the Windows registry

One of the most common Windows maintenance errors, is inadvertently loading the Windows registry.

The registry is a file that contains dozens of custom settings and parameters for Windows and all the applications you have installed on your PC.

It is very common to change the contents of the registry to alter the operation of a program or game. But if it’s done wrong the registry gets corrupted and Windows and apps can give errors, and even stop working.

There are also many tools that clean the registry by removing old information to make Windows run more efficiently. But sometimes they delete things they shouldn’t.

The golden rule is make a backup copy of the registry, before manipulating it. In the Windows desktop finder, on the taskbar, type Registry Editor, and start it up:

Go to the File menu and choose the Export command. Give the backup a name. If something goes wrong later, go back to the File menu and select Import to restore the registry.

Accidental deletion of files or folders

A lots of files and folders are critical to the system. If you delete them, Windows or applications may stop working.

For example, any file in the C: / WINDOWS folder, or any file in the DOCUMENTS folder, since the configuration files of many applications and the games of many video games are stored here.

Sometimes cleaning gets out of hand and we erase some of this. It can be prevented, in part, hiding system files.

In the search engine on the taskbar type File Browser. Enter the Explorer, go to the View tab, and access Options, on the far right. In the advantage that opens, tap on View. In the Advanced Settings box, check the option Do not show hidden folders, drives or files:

Make sure Hide protected operating system files is also checked.

The best protection against erasure is back up data at least once a week.

Uninstalling important tools

When we have a full disk, we try to recover space by uninstalling programs or games that we have not used for a long time.

The problem is that sometimes we can confuse useless applications with critical applications for the system.

For example, if we look at the list of installed software, we can see a large number of entries that are called Microsoft Visual C ++ 2005, 2008, 2012, etc, some with different versions:

We may be tempted to delete one with the same name, or those from 2005 or 2008, because overall, we already have those from 2012 and 2015, which seem more modern …

But the reality is that each of them are libraries that need a specific program or game that you have installed. If you uninstall it, such software will not work.

You can fix it reinstalling the program that doesn’t work, so that these libraries are reinstalled.

Another tip worth following is create a restore point and backup personal data before making an important change in Window 10, such as uninstalling applications and tools.

To create a restore point, in Windows search engine type: Create a Restore Point. A window will open where you will only have to tap on the Create button to get one:

When you want to return to the current point, access this same window and tap on System Restore.

I’ve loaded the drivers!

All peripherals and components connected to the PC, such as the processor, graphics card, printer, etc., use drivers to communicate with Windows 10.

Sometimes we update a driver and the new one does not work, or gives compatibility problems.

Another thing that many users do is use applications that update the drives automatically. In many cases, they do not detect the installed version well, and can install the wrong drivers.

This can be solved with a restore point before installing or modifying drivers.

Really the only one that you should update on your own is the graphics card. The rest is handled by Windows. If something works, don’t touch it.

I got out of hand with the Cleaner or CCleaner

Windows includes a hard drive recovery tool called Disk Cleanup. There are also very popular free apps, such as CCleaner.

These applications delete temporary files, histories, photo thumbnails, old data, Windows Trash, and other files that take up space. In theory it is useless data, but sometimes in that content there may be photos or documents that you regret deleting, or records that you want to consult.

Use these tools sparingly. Do not use them every day, unless you are very sure that you will not lose anything you care about.

Erase the recovery partition

If you take a look at the partitions on the hard drive or SSD where the Windows operating system is installed, you will see that there is a partition that has no letter, and nothing can be saved to it.

Is named recovery partition, although in the Spanish translation Windows labels it as System Reserved Space.

Indeed, this partition is created by Windows so that it can be restored from the factory if the system crashes, without having to resort to an external boot disk.

If you install the operating system yourself, this partition is small, less than 1 GB. But if you have a branded laptop, the manufacturer installs its own tools and programs there, and it can occupy several gigabytes, which are lost.

To see the recovery partition of your PC, right-click on the Windows Start Button, and select Disk Manager. Find the disk where you have Windows installed, and you will see a partition reserved for the system:

As we have mentioned, if you have a laptop or PC with Windows pre-installed by the manufacturer, surely this partition will be quite large.

Many people delete it, because it only works if Windows crashes, and it takes up a lot of space. But it cannot be deleted as is, because the system might not boot, and you would have to reinstall Windows from scratch and from another drive.

If it doesn’t take up too much, it should be left where it is. It will come in handy if Windows is crashed or corrupted by a virus.

Update without restore points

Windows carries out 2 major updates a year, and a few more minor, but important ones.

A maintenance error quite common is upgrade Windows without first creating a restore point. If the update crashes in the middle or is incompatible with your hardware, you can use this restore point to return to just before the update. But if you don’t have it, you will have to reinstall the update from scratch or, even worse, the entire operating system.

Create a restore point whenever you are going to make a major change to your PC. It is also advisable to make a backup of your personal data.

We have seen 9 common maintenance mistakes in Windows 10 that can harm your PC. Now you know how to avoid them!