Common mistakes to avoid when filing your taxes



Remember that the deadline to file your taxes is this May 17.

Photo: Tim Boyle / Getty Images

The IRS today reminded taxpayers to check their tax returns for common mistakes that could delay refunds or affect normal processing.

For this reason, here are some ways to avoid errors in your tax return. Remember that the deadline is this May 17.

Use electronic filing

E-filing, whether through IRS Free File or other e-filing service providers, is a great way to reduce the chances of making tax return errors while maximizing deductions to reduce taxes owed. .

The tax software automatically applies the most recent tax laws, in addition to verifying available credits or deductions, doing the calculations and asking you for all the required information.

Report all taxable income

Make sure you have all your income documents ready before you start your tax return. Some examples are forms W-2 or 1099-G (which is unemployment).

Remember that Failure to report the correct amount of income on the return can lead to penalties and interest.

Write correct names and social security numbers

Enter each Social Security number (SSN) and your name on a tax return exactly as it is written on the Social Security card.

Generally, you should include anyone who is your dependent on your individual tax return. If a dependent or spouse does not have an SSN and is not eligible to obtain it, then indicate the Taxpayer Personal Identification Number (ITIN) instead of the SSN.

Learn more about tax filing status

If you are unsure of your tax filing status, the Interactive Tax Assistant (ITA) can help you choose the correct status, especially if more than one tax filing status applies. Tax software, which includes IRS Free File, also helps prevent filing errors.

Correctly answer the question about virtual currency

The 2020 Form 1040 asks if at any time during 2020 a person received, sold, sent, exchanged or acquired any financial interest in any virtual currency. If a taxpayer’s only transactions involving virtual currency during 2020 were virtual currency purchases, you are not required to answer “yes” to the question.

Send the paper declarations to the correct address

Paper filers should verify the correct address for where to file in the form instructions to avoid processing delays.

Note that, Due to COVID-19-related personnel issues, processing paper tax returns could take much longer than usual.

Because of this, it is best to file your tax returns electronically if possible.

Use the correct routing and bank account numbers

Requesting direct deposit of a federal refund to one, two, or even three accounts is convenient and allows you to access your money faster. Make sure the bank account and routing numbers entered on the statement are accurate.

Incorrect numbers can cause the refund to be delayed or deposited to the wrong account.

Sign and date the declaration

If you are filing a joint return with your partner, both spouses must sign and date the return. Taxpayers filing electronically can sign using their own personal identification number (PIN).

Keep a copy

When you are ready to file, you should make a copy of your signed return.

Request an extension, if necessary

If you can’t meet the May 17 deadline, you can easily request an extension until October 15 and avoid late filing penalties. Use Free File or Form 4868. But keep in mind that while an extension allows additional time to file, tax payments are still due on May 17.

-You may also like: Did you get a letter from the IRS? What can it mean