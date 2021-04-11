Common medications with more side effects than the AstraZeneca vaccine: ibuprofen, paracetamol …

Despite the fact that experts say it over and over again, there is a certain fear in public opinion about the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca. But the data is stubborn. The risks are very small and the examples of commonly used medications that have more side effects than this vaccine.

According to the technical data sheet updated by the EMA, the AstraZeneca vaccine could register between 1 and 4 cases of thrombosis per million vaccinated (in percentage terms, between 0.0001 and 0.0004%).

This risk is much lower than that derived from one gram paracetamol (0.01%) or an anticoagulant, heparin, with a possible thrombosis affected per 100 patients (1%).

And much higher is the risk of thrombosis if you are infected with Covid-19: the risk of thrombosis is 25% if you enter the ICU, 5% if you are hospitalized and 1% if it is a mild infection, according to data from the Spanish Society of Thrombosis and Haemostasis (SETH).

In general, these common medications, found in any home, have more side effects than the AstraZeneca vaccine. The most frequent side effects of the puncture of the Anglo-Swedish company is pain in the place of the pins and needles, fatigue, muscle pain, chills, and / or nausea.

As frequent vomiting, diarrhea or fever higher than 38ºC are collected. And as less frequent, lack of appetite, excessive sweating or enlarged lymph nodes.

Ibuprofen

On the other hand, a drug as common as 600 milligram ibuprofen presents a huge list of possible side effects: peptic ulcers, digestive bleeding, perforations (in some cases fatal), nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, flatulence, constipation, heartburn, abdominal pain, blood in stool, canker sores, worsening of colitis ulcerative and Crohn’s disease. And that’s just the gastrointestinals.

Ibuprofen may be associated with a moderately increased risk of suffering a myocardial or cerebral infarction. It also has possible skin, immune system, central nervous system, psychiatric, auditory, ocular, blood, kidney, liver side effects, and allergic reactions.

Paracetamol

Paracetamol, for its part, can present side effects such as discomfort, low blood pressure and increased levels of transaminases in the blood (the rare ones), kidney disease, cloudy urine, severe skin reactions, allergic dermatitis, jaundice, blood disorders and hypoglycemia (the very rare.

Aspirin

What about aspirin? The list is also long: Gastrointestinal disorders, such as stomach ulcer, intestinal ulcer, gastrointestinal bleeding, abdominal pain, heavy digestion, burning, heartburn, gastric discomfort, nausea and vomiting; breathing disorders, such as shortness of breath (asthma, bronchial spasm), nasal congestion, and rhinitis; hives, skin rashes, angioedema (inflammation and swelling that affects the face, lips, mouth, tongue or throat, which can cause difficulty in swallowing or breathing) and itching, among others.

Omeprazole

In the case of omeprazole, the famous stomach protector, the effects can be headache, effects in the stomach or intestine such as diarrhea, stomach pain, constipation and gas (flatulence), nausea or vomiting and benign polyps in the stomach. And these affect 10% of patients.

Other more serious ones are swelling of the feet and ankles, sleep disorders (insomnia), dizziness, a tingling sensation, drowsiness, a spinning sensation (vertigo), abnormalities in blood tests used to check the functioning of the liver, skin rash, hives and itching or feeling of general malaise and lack of energy.

More serious are others such as aggressiveness, hallucinations, liver failure, swelling of the brain, or high fever. These side effects occur in one in 10,000 cases, which are still more likely than the thrombi in AstraZeneca.

The expert’s opinion

The member of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH), Ramon Lecumberri, which has asked “tranquility” because “we are talking” about a “really low” number of adverse cases and the vaccine “is effective.

“The risk-benefit it is clearly favorable in all age groups, even in young people, “says Lecumberri, who in this sense considers that the 60-year-down limit for not administering the vaccine in Spain” goes beyond evidence. “

“The risk-benefit is clearly favorable in all age groups, even in young people”

From the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN), its president, José Miguel Láinez, coincides in the same message and is that the number of episodes in the case of venous brain thrombi is 62 in a population of millions of vaccinated people.

“Fortunately, the frequency is very low”, highlights Lainez, who explains that the cerebral sinuses are like the veins through which the blood leaves the brain: “the blood enters through the carotids and leaves through the jugulars and there are some channels that are like those that drain the blood from the brain and those are the venous sinuses and that is where thrombosis occurs in these cases, “he explains. It is a very rare stroke pathology that accounts for less than 0.5% of total strokes, thus the incidence “is low”.