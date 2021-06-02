Common hours for bars, restaurants and nightclubs approved without consensus

The Minister of Health, Carolina Darías, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, and the Minister of Health of Navarra, Santos Induráin, this Wednesday in Pamplona, ​​during the meeting of the Inter-territorial Health Council (Photo: Pool Health / EFE)

The Interterritorial Health Council has approved, without consensus, new hours and restrictions for hotels and nightlife. They will be mandatory for all communities.

This has been advanced by Cadena Ser and confirmed by El País, which reports that Madrid, Andalusia, Murcia, Catalonia and Galicia have voted against the measure.

A common schedule for bars and clubs has been agreed. The first ones will close at 1:00 in the morning, ceasing to serve at 00:00 and the second at 2:00.

As Cadena Ser also leaked this Tuesday, the allowed capacity in bars and restaurants will be 50% indoors, although in areas without risk it can be increased by 10% with ventilation. The terraces, on the other hand, can be fully occupied. The limit of people per table will be six inside and ten outside.

Madrid, against from the beginning

The acting Madrid Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has shown this Wednesday against the proposal of the Ministry of Health, because, in the current situation, the region could not make any decision on this sector.

With the draft of the Ministry of Health, “right now, any decision on nightlife would be implantable, something we do not share,” Ruiz Escudero told journalists, after visiting an information table set up by patient and family associations on the National Organ Donor Day, together with the acting Minister of Justice, Interior and Victims, Enrique López.

