Commodity supercycle in doubt, bullish bets drop

(Bloomberg) – The debate in commodity markets over whether this year’s supercharged rally is over, or whether prices will continue to rise after a hiatus, is in full swing. For now, hedge funds have stepped aside.

Commodity investors are reducing bets on further price hikes in all kinds of products, from crops to copper and natural gas. Last week, hedge fund holdings in 20 of the 23 commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index saw the biggest drop since November, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). its acronym in English) of the United States and the ICE.

The weather is driving crops in the US, pointing to higher harvests, while reducing demand for natural gas. Oil markets are bracing for increased supply and China, the biggest buyer of raw materials, is taking steps to contain high commodity prices. In short, the much-touted commodity supercycle is in doubt as bearish factors emerge amid inflationary fears and demand concerns.

The rallies may not be over, but the new highs will likely depend on supply and demand, rather than speculative buying in commodities.

“We’re back to more normal fundamentals, not distorted fundamentals,” Don Roose, president of US Commodities brokerage in West Des Moines, Iowa, said by phone Friday.

Torrential rains in parts of the US crop belt are expected to increase prospects for corn and soybean yields. The larger harvests would help replenish the world’s depleted reserves.

Net bullish bets for Chicago corn plummeted to the lowest level since December for the sixth straight week, while those for soybean meal were cut in half, regulatory data showed.

In energy markets, hedge funds have cut net long bets on natural gas by 7% to the lowest level in six weeks as mild weather conditions in the US reduce demand.

Oil’s bullish positions are at the lowest level in about five months as the market prepares for a possible higher supply from major producing countries, including Iran.

Net copper long bets at the Comex in New York are at the lowest level in more than 10 months as Beijing takes steps to contain rising commodity prices, including a “zero tolerance” policy for money hoarding. metal.

Positive points

There are some positives. The funds are showing more appetite for arabica coffee, the type favored by Starbucks Corp., and net bull positions are at the highest level since November 2016 as drought remains a concern for Brazil, the main exporter. .

Investors are also being lured back to gold as a hedge against inflation, raising net long bets to the highest level in 20 weeks.

