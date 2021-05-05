Commodities hit their highest level since 2013 amid viruses

(Bloomberg) – Commodities hit their highest level in nearly a decade after a recovery in the world’s largest economies fueled demand for metals, food and energy, while bad weather hurts crops and transportation delays limit supplies.

The Bloomberg Commodity Spot Index, which tracks the price movements of 23 commodities, rose 0.8% Tuesday to its highest level since 2011. The indicator is up more than 70% since hitting a four-year low in March. from last year.

With the emergence of some major economies in the aftermath of the pandemic crisis, metals are rising as manufacturing increases and the return of motorists to the roads drives up energy prices. Meanwhile, the prices of crops such as corn, wheat and sugar have risen amid a lack of water that damages plantations in Brazil, the United States and Europe, while China gobbles up supplies. Hedge funds have been increasing their bullish bets on commodities, signaling a renewed bet on inflation.

“There is definitely optimism that an improved economic outlook will lead to acceleration in demand,” Greg Sharenow, portfolio manager at Pacific Investment Management Co., said in an interview. Futures curves for various commodities point to a shortage of supplies, added.

The US and China are rapidly recovering from the pandemic, fueling demand for more cars, electronics and infrastructure.

President Joe Biden’s $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure package and bets that stronger climate promises will accelerate the proliferation of solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles are also driving profits and raising fears about a metal shortage.

Commodities could advance another 13.5% in six months: Oil could hit US $ 80 a barrel and copper US $ 11,000 a ton, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said in a report on April 28. Crude is expected to see the highest demand surge on record over the next six months as the deployment of the vaccines increases mobility, according to Goldman.

Changes in commodity prices have a major impact on the cost of living, as they can encompass the prices of fuel, energy, food, and construction projects. They also help shape the terms of trade, exchange rates, and ultimately the politics of commodity-dependent countries like Chile, Brazil, and Russia.

Original Note: Commodities Jump to Highest Since 2011 on Rebound From Virus

