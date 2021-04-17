Committee investigating allegations against Cuomo received more than 100 leads

15 minutes. The judicial committee of the Legislative Assembly of New York that investigates several of the accusations made against the New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, revealed this Friday that the switchboard that was made available to the public received more than 100 calls with relevant information.

The investigation, launched on March 24, includes allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo by women who worked or work for him. It also includes the accusation that the politician allegedly gave priority access to his family for coronavirus tests at the beginning of the pandemic.

In addition, it covers the scandal of the data published by Cuomo on deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York State. This number, according to an analysis carried out by the Attorney General of the region, Letitia James, is higher than that which appeared in the public figures.

Likewise, the accusations made against the governor that he used state resources to write a book about his “success” in managing the pandemic are analyzed, since he would have ordered several employees to help him with the development of the work, although Cuomo said they volunteered outside of their work hours.

As stated in a statement this Friday by the president of the judicial committee, Charles Lavine, the Manhattan law firm selected to investigate the alleged crimes of the governor has received 100 relevant information of people who called the switchboard that was made available to the public.

“The judicial committee and I are committed to ensuring that the appropriate steps are taken and that we investigate thoroughly,” Lavine added.

Accusations against Cuomo

The allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo are the most controversial. These led to numerous legislators calling for his resignation, both from the Republican caucus and from his own party, the Democrat.

Cuomo has consistently denied harassing the women, noting that he will wait for the investigations to be completed before making a decision.

Several of the legislators who called for his removal complained that the investigation process is benefiting the governor, since over time, the sexual harassment scandal received less attention.

Others, however, point out that the procedure is necessary: ​​”We are talking about lives, liberties, reputations, legacies, etc,” said Assemblywoman Latrice Walker.