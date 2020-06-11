Apparently, Andrew Lincoln is an inspiration both inside and outside the series, Since the actor has not only captivated fans of the show with his portrayal of Rick Grimes, but has also been an example for the rest of the cast of the series to follow, so one of his co-stars spoke about the actor’s work on ‘The Walking Dead’.

After his disappearance in the ninth season, many thought they would no longer see Rick back in the series, However, it has been revealed that the production is preparing a series of films that will have the character as the protagonist, however, the production is currently stopped by the coronavirus and it is not yet known if they will reach the cinema or if they will be released directly in digital format. .

Lincoln had the opportunity to be the protagonist of ‘The Walking Dead’ for nine seasons, in which he lived with many actors, for which many of them remember him with great affection and admiration, as is the case of Andrew J. West who personified Andrew and in an interview with the Talk Dead to Me podcast by Skybound spoke about his experience of working with the actor.

“It is so methodical, he is the friendliest, warmest and most welcoming guy in the world. I love him to death. I had a great time working with him. He takes his job so seriously and I love it, but I will say that I probably still have welts on one side of my body from when he hit me with a rubber machete during the church scene, ”West said.

According to that scene, Lincoln got so into his role that he beat Andrew relentlessly, Although of course, the machete was made of rubber, even so, the actor still remembers that moment. “I think six years later I’m still recovering from that. The guy is so committed to what he’s doing and he’s so intense, ”joked the actor.

That is how Andrew Lincoln’s work on ‘The Walking Dead’ was an inspiration to the rest of the cast and especially for fans of the series, who already expect to see him back, however they will have to wait a little longer, since the pandemic still does not allow productions to resume their recordings, which also affected the arrival of the end season of the series.