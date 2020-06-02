Those responsible for ensuring safety will have the necessary protection

They will wear masks and gloves

Michael Masi, race director of Formula 1, explained that the track commissioners will work as if they were a family unit, since it is not possible for them to maintain physical distance between them.

Formula 1 has finally announced the dates of the first races of 2020. With eight tests in Europe, the machinery of the world’s greatest show is put into operation and the protocols to avoid any risk of contagion from the covid-19 will be extreme . From test, changes in the preparations for the race and after it and the presence of the minimum possible personnel will be some of the actions that Liberty will develop.

However, if there are workers who will not be able to keep the safety distance to avoid contagions, it will be the track commissioners, whose function is essential for the development of the tests. Despite this, Michael Masi, race director, says they have everything under control.

“The commissioners of the posts in the circuits will operate as a family unit or as a group. It is impossible for them to maintain physical distance properly, “Masi told Sky Sports F1 news channel in England.

However, Masi confirms that they will have all the protection measures at their disposal to avoid possible infections. “They will have all the possible equipment, masks and gloves, so that they and their environment are safe. The other vehicles involved, such as the medical car, will operate as usual, “said the Australian.

After a long period of study of the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic, Formula 1 can finally get going again. Masi confirms that nothing has been neglected in order to return to action.

· The level of detail and care of all aspects has been extreme to ensure that we can safely hold an event. There have been many hours of study and many people involved and those who remain before resuming activity, “said Masi to finish.

