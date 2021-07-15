Commissioner Manolo Reyes warns about the “effective and efficient” infiltrators of the Cuban State

July 15, 2021

Commissioner Manolo Reyes, representative for the 4th district of Miami – Florida, warned about the infiltrators of the Miguel Díaz-Canel regime who try to discredit and divert the struggles of the Cuban exile community who claim the freedom of their country.

As “effective and efficient” these irregular groups were described by Reyes who recently tried to wreak havoc on Miami’s main thoroughfares, such as Interstate 95 and the Palmetto.

Let me tell you something and I hope you don’t think one is crazy. These are the years that we have been here in the struggle and we live with infiltrators in the city of Miami where there is always security from the Cuban State, extremely effective and efficient. They were trained by East Germany and they at all times try to discredit and mislead the Cuban people ”, he sentenced.

The commissioner assures that no Cuban intends to block streets and avenues, but some are carried away by the euphoria “of so many years of suffering, mistreatment, imprisonment and torture.”

Likewise, it maintains that from “its trench” it tries to warn that no organization in exile intends to make appeals that contribute to irregular actions.

Meanwhile, he assures “we, like Venezuelans, have been alone in this fight. Even when one warned about the care that must be taken with the socialists and the so-called reformers, there were many people who said ‘we are not Cuba’ ”.

