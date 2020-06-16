Pictured is Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred. . / LARRY W. SMITH / Archive

(LARRY W. SMITH /)

Sports Writing (USA), Jun 15 . .- Major League Commissioner Rob Manfred admitted on Monday that his hopes that there could be professional baseball competition in the 2020 season have been considerably reduced in the last weeks.

Manfred in his participation in the special program of ESPN: « Return of Sports », said that « I am not sure » that there will be a baseball season in 2020 and that « as long as there is no dialogue » with the players union, « that risk real will continue. «

Last week, Manfred was more optimistic when he said « unequivocally that we are going to play professional baseball this year » and indicated that « with a probability of one hundred percent ».

However, the major league commissioner assumed that « I’m not sure. I think there is real risk; and as long as there is no dialogue, that real risk will continue. »

Manfred described that the situation that has been created around the conflictive dialogue that the owners of the teams and the union maintain does not benefit anyone and on the contrary, described it as a « disaster for our sport and fans ».

In that sense, Manfred said that the union’s breakdown of the negotiations and talks on health and safety protocols had been a very negative thing after all the effort that had been made to advance in overcoming the problems.

« The owners are 100 percent committed to getting baseball back on the field, » said Manfred. « Unfortunately, I cannot say that I have the same belief that this is going to happen. »

Last Saturday, the day after Major League Baseball submitted a return-to-competition proposal that required a 72-game season and guaranteed 70% of players’ prorated wages (with a maximum of 83%), the negotiator Syndicate chief Bruce Meyer said in a letter to Major Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem that they were no longer negotiating.

« Given his continued insistence on hundreds of millions of dollars of additional pay cuts, we assume that these negotiations are coming to an end, » Meyer wrote.

Union executive director Tony Clark followed up with a statement asking the league to use its right from the March 26 deal to set a timetable.

« Unfortunately, it appears that additional dialogue with the league would be futile. It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where, » Clark said.

Manfred said he believes the union intended to file a complaint that the league had failed to meet its obligation under the March 26 agreement to play as many games as possible, which he considered a « tactic in bad faith. «

As soon as he heard Manfred’s comments, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer called him a « braggart » in a series of tweets.

« I was hoping that once we reached a common ground on the idea that we were going to pay the players’ full prorated salary, that we would get some cooperation in terms of proceeding under the agreement that we negotiated with the union last year March 26, « said Manfred. « Unfortunately, facts have shown us otherwise. »

Manfred insisted that in a crisis situation such as that experienced throughout the country with the coronavirus pandemic, the best option is to collaborate among all in doing what is of benefit to the large community.