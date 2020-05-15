Chilpancingo, Guerrero.-Municipal police officers and members of the Community Police arrested the commissioner and two other people from the community of Garrapatas, from the Municipality of Juan R. Escudero for organizing a party attended by dozens of people.

This is the commissioner Lorenzo González Muñoz, who last Thursday authorized the feast of the patron saint of San Isidro Labrador.

Around 23:00, municipal agents and the self-defense forces of the United Front for Security for Social Development (Fusdeg) arrived in town.

The party where there was alcohol was suspended and the commissioner and two other people were arrested, who until this Friday were detained in the railing delegation of the Tierra Colorada City Council, which is the head of the Municipality of Juan R. Escudero.

In a video that is circulating on social networks, people are seen yelling at City Hall officials when they ask them to suspend the party.

“Nothing happens with that coronavirus”, it is heard that they shout it to an official named Ruth who apparently is the trustee, Ruth Aline Delgado Barrera.

People yell at him that the City Council is not handing them a pantry.

“He stays with everything,” shouts a woman.

Also, he looks like an elderly man, who is intoxicated, yells at the official.

Finally, the party was suspended and the commissioner and two other people, apparently butlers, were arrested.

This Friday, a group of inhabitants of the community of Garrapatas arrived at the Town Hall to demand the release of the commissioner.

This municipality in the central area of ​​the State of Guerrero has a record of 14 people sick with Covid-19.

Communities of the Municipality of Tecoanapa, and which are adjacent to Tierra Colorada, were closed by the Community Police of the Union of Peoples and Organizations of the State of Guerrero (UPOEG) to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in that area.

