The commercialization of the Brazilian soybean crop 2019/20 reached 80.6% of the expected production until May 8, estimated the consultancy Datagro on Thursday, an increase of 9.1 percentage points compared to the projection released in April and a record for the period.

Driven by the effect of the exchange rate on prices, the percentage surpassed the 67.7% level recorded in 2016 and was also above the historical average of 60.1%, according to the survey. The sales volume for the season totaled 97.72 million tons.

The anticipated commercialization of the 2020/21 soybean crop reached 28.2% of the expected production, also showing a record for the period, when it surpassed the 12% mark obtained in 2016 and is above the five-year average of 6.7 %.

In the monthly variation, the advance of sales of oilseeds for the next harvest was 8.3 percentage points, said the consultancy.

“Considering the statistical exercise with projected production of the new crop at 128.90 million tons, we would have 36.39 million tons marketed in advance by Brazilian producers”, informed Datagro.

The coordinator of the consultancy’s grain area, Flávio Roberto de França Junior, said in a note that the expected positive price behavior was confirmed, and again with leftovers, with new records achieved.

“And the strong improvement in prices, generated especially by the explosion of the exchange rate, and also with firm premiums, caused producers to resume interest in sales.

CORN

The marketing of summer corn for the 2019/20 harvest in central-southern Brazil also advanced 18.2 percentage points between April and May, to 66.4% of the expected production until May 8, estimated Datagro. According to the analysis, this business flow is above the historical average of 47%.

For the 2019/20 season, sales reached 56%, up from 44% recorded at the same time last year and the five-year average of 42%, but behind the record obtained in 2016 of 59%.

In the previous month, the percentage committed by producers reached 51%, according to figures reviewed by the consultancy.

