The Concanaco Servytur assured that Wabi gives local stores the opportunity to integrate into the digital world and open a new market through online sales.

Before him social distancing by COVID-19, the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur) launched Wabi, a digital tool so that micro, small and medium-sized entrepreneurs can continue serving their clients with online sales.

The president of the business body, José Manuel López Campos, indicated that this application, available for iOS and Android, offers people a faster and safer way to receive their home orders, with access to cleaning supplies, personal care, food and beverages, among other products.

Each order is filled by a nearby store that is responsible for monitoring and delivering the necessary products to people, maintaining a healthy distance, without intermediaries or Additional charges.

In this way, he said, stores are given the opportunity to integrate into the digital world and open a new market through online sales.

Wabi is a very easy to access digital application for MSMEs, as well as for buyers, who require some products or home delivery, and will allow them to boost their sales in this situation that the country is experiencing, and later, using only one smartphone“

On its operation, the business leader explained: “The stores can be registered on the YoMeCuidoConWabi.com website so that the Wabi team can register them, at no cost, to download the delivery app and activate the products they sell.

They will begin to receive orders from customers in their area, to deliver the products and cash on delivery without paying commission and at no additional cost to buyers.

Customers in turn have to download the app On any iOS or Android mobile device, identify the store closest to your location, find what you need, place, wait for your order and pay at the time of delivery.

Wabi’s CEO, Mariana Tófalo, highlighted that through this digital tool it wants to accompany and promote the more than 800 thousand stores and small businesses in Mexico.

He explained that as part of the Wabi system, small businesses can also make purchases from wholesalers and distributors, without intermediaries; access benefits, promotions and compare prices to choose what is best for your business.

Wabi is available in the cities of Mexico, Guadalajara, Puebla, Colima, Pachuca and Tijuana.

