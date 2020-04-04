The situation of commercial rentals is no stranger to the problem unleashed in the times of the coronavirus. It happens that closed shops, shopping malls that do not open their doors to the public, with a long etcetera of situations, lead us to consider ourselves from a legal perspective What is the path to follow in the face of this problem, and, above all, what should both tenants and landlords abide by.

The first thing to consider is that, both the global pandemic declared by the World Health Organization on March 11, and the presidential decree that provides for quarantine, are extraordinary and unpredictable events, which substantially alter the conditions of compliance of the vast majority of contracts.

The Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation establishes in article 1203 “Frustration of the use or enjoyment of the thing. If, by fortuitous event or force majeure, the tenant is prevented from using or enjoying the thing, or it cannot serve the purpose of the convention, he may request the termination of the contract, or the cessation of payment of the price for the time that he cannot use or enjoy the thing. If the fortuitous case does not affect the thing itself, its obligations continue as before ”.

This rule establishes the guarantee of normal use and enjoyment to which the tenant is entitled during the term of the contract. The specialty of the case lies here in that the cause is centered on the force majeure or the fortuitous case that totally or partially prevents the exercise of the assigned use and enjoyment, regardless of the material situation of the property and its conservation.

The word frustration is usually applied more broadly in relation to the contract. Generally called “Frustration of the contract”, covers various cases in which, in one way or another, what has been agreed between the parties cannot be carried out, it is frustrated. But when the frustration –or purpose– of the contract is alluded to, one enters this causation of extinction, in which the frustration of the end or of the cause-end becomes a special assumption of the generic frustration of the contract.

The frustration of the end could only occur in contracts that guarantee the use or use and enjoyment of things; which in our Code would translate into contracts such as location, works, services, sharecropping or leasing.

Why? Because in them the “frustrated” benefit cannot be of further use to the creditor; something that, for example, does not happen in the sale contract, where the party that receives the thing can always dispose of it and compensate the economic sacrifice that it has made.

The frustration must be objective, that is, it must be given on the thing itself and must affect the final cause of the contract. If the tenant could use a thing, but not perceive the fruits that due to the lease contract would have corresponded to him, he is entitled to request the suspension of the contract if said circumstance could be considered as frustrating the intended contractual purpose, the latter being the criterion rector with which the rule should be applied.

Objectivity requires that the impossibility of use and enjoyment according to the projected purpose be of such a degree of impersonality that any ordinary contractor could prevent the use or enjoyment. The affectation in this case in our country is undoubtedly objective, since it would affect any subject who was the tenant of a commercial premises today in Argentina and is closed due to the presidential decree of “mandatory quarantine”.

Once the frustration of use and enjoyment has been configured, the tenant has the possibility of terminating the contract, in which case it is terminated with effect in the future. Or you can invoke the cessation of payment of the rental fee for the time that you can not exercise the agreed use and enjoyment.

On this last case, the contract is not terminated but the consideration to pay the rental price is temporarily void, for not being able to verify the use and enjoyment that legally justifies its payment.

We must take into account that, for the invocation of the rescission or the cessation of the payment of the price of the lease, the fortuitous case must affect the thing itself. Otherwise, if the fortuitous case did not produce an impediment that resulted in the impossibility of use and enjoyment of the thing located, there would be no causation for the invocation of frustration as a basis for the effects that the rule recognizes in favor of the tenant .

In the framework of the social, preventive and compulsory isolation ordered by the Executive Power of the Nation, in order to prevent the advance of COVID-19 in the country, we consider that, although there is still no jurisprudence on the application of article 1203 of the Code Civil and Commercial, the same will begin to be invoked in the face of the situation in which most tenants find themselves.