Commercial profiles are the most demanded right now in Asturias

The job offers in Asturias This week they stand out for their demand for commercial profiles. The vacant positions updated this Monday have attractive opportunities to telemarketers, consultants, delegates and customer service professionals. Check these and other job offers in the following lines and sign up right here in the one that interests you the most.

Purchasing, sales and telemarketing

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Commercial telemarketing for Oviedo

– 5 vacancies.

– Full time.

From our Oviedo office, we select commercials for a telemarketing company in the technology sector located in Oviedo.

Your functions will be the following:

-Commercial work: offer services to potential clients.

-Commercial management of client portfolio, professional advice.

-Customer orientation, personalized attention, needs management, search for solutions, new proposals, etc.

ADECCO SELECT:

Commercial Advisor DENTIX Gijón / Mieres.

We seek to incorporate a Patient Care Manager for our DENTIX clinic, who will help us accelerate our growth and whose main mission will be to advise and accompany the patient during their visit to the clinic, with the aim of achieving tangible results in in line with the strategic plan and objectives of the company.

CUSTOMER SERVICE REPRESENTATIVE English and French for Oviedo.

Telework: Commercial Teleoperator in the Energy sector for Gijón

From the Adecco group’s Contact Center specialization, we help people like you to join multinational companies in the sector to market one of the products most demanded by all of us, energy.

Your main functions for this project are:

Issuance of calls and recruitment of partners, taking advantage of the business opportunities offered by the sector.

LEROY MERLIN SELECT:

Vendor specialist in Garden Gijón Summer Campaign

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

Vendor specialist in Tools Gijón Summer Campaign

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

Vendor specialist in Hardware Store Gijón Summer Campaign

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

Vendor specialist in Electricity Gijón Summer Campaign

– Fixed-term contract.

– Part time – indifferent.

ARESTORA GROUP SELECT:

Freelance Delegate (Asturias) for Oviedo

– Full time.

We seek to strengthen the following geographical areas: Coruña, Vigo, Asturias, Cantabria, Catalonia, Seville and Madrid.

engineering

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Junior Production Assistant for Avilés

– Full time.

From our office in Oviedo, we select a production assistant for an important company in the metal sector located in Avilés.

Functions:

– Monitoring of daily production planning and attention to needs that may arise during the day.

– Control and management of production documentation.

– Report management (weekly production evolution, daily work plan, consumption report, overtime report, OT post-mortem report, non-conformities).

-Organize, supervise, and transmit the tasks to be carried out to the personnel under their charge.

– Detect and manage supply needs

– Continuous improvement of the production process based on innovation through the contributions of the personnel under their charge.

– Control and lower production costs.

-To ensure, based on the information and training received, compliance with the procedures and measures for the Prevention of Occupational and Environmental Risks established by the Organization in relation to its work area.

– Update, review, correct and file in EXPERTIS the process monitoring files.

– Request for offers for approval by Financial Management.

– Delineation and identification of hanging tools, providing knowledge of AUTOCAD.

– Daily production report to transmit to the Production Manager and the General Manager.

Maintenance responsible for Avilés

– Indefinite contract.

– Full time.

From our office in Oviedo, we select a maintenance manager for an important company in the metal sector located in Avilés.

Functions:

– Management and programming of preventive and corrective maintenance. Use of management software.

– Daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual planning of maintenance work.

– Management of equipment and spare parts.

– Negotiation with suppliers.

– Preparation of repair budgets and annual budgets of the department.

Other trades and professions

MAGNET GROUP SELECT:

Electromechanical of Industrial Vehicles for Gijón

– Full time.

At IMAN Temporing Gijón we are looking for an important industrial vehicle workshop located in the central area of ​​Asturias, electromechanical to perform the following functions:

– Maintain, assemble and transform all the mechanical and electrical section of an industrial vehicle.

– Fast mechanic

– Distributions

– Clutches

– Oil / filter change

– Brakes

– Engines

– Troubleshooting

– Repairs

– Replacement and adjustment

Health

MEDITALENT SELECT:

Physiotherapists for France for Oviedo

– 3 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

Physiotherapists are needed for private practices (private clinics) in various regions of France. Stable work and good working conditions. Immediate incorporation.

We are MediTalent, a consultancy specialized in the placement of healthcare personnel (doctors, physiotherapists, nurses, pharmacists, etc.) to work in France, Germany and other European countries.

We offer a comprehensive service:

– Help for administrative procedures (homologation of degrees and membership)

– Language control (language classes with us or orientation to other centers)

– Accompaniment to integrate in the destination country (accommodation, mobility …)

Family doctors, dermatologists and ophthalmologists for France for Oviedo

– 8 vacancies.

– Autonomous contract.

– Full time.

Doctors (Family Doctors, Dermatologists and Ophthalmologists) are needed to work in private practices (private clinics) in various regions of FRANCE. Very good working conditions and immediate incorporation.

Administration and finance

MANPOWER SPAIN SELECT:

Administrative (h / m) languages ​​Customer Service for Avilés

– Fixed-term contract.

– Full time.

Manpower selects for an important company, an administrative bilingual in English and with a second language to work in the Customer Service department. Its function will be the administrative management of international orders.

