Commercial groups join forces in Brazil to create logistics platform

SAO PAULO, Jun 16 (.) – Commodity trading groups Amaggi, Louis Dreyfus Company (LDC), Cargill and Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) have joined forces with payments company TIP Bank to create a joint logistics and logistics platform. trucking, according to a statement Wednesday.

The groups said they wanted to increase the efficiency of agribusiness logistics, which generated revenues of 48 billion reais ($ 9.52 billion) in 2020. They plan to establish a single joint platform that allows them to negotiate and pay for road transport.

Bunge launched a similar initiative called Vector last year in partnership with technology and logistics provider Target.

($ 1 = 5.0441 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo and Roberto Samora; written by Carolina Mandl; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)