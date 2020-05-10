Commercial air operations between Canary Islands and between Balearic Islands They will return to activity this Monday according to the Plan for the Transition to a New Normality (PTNN) regarding mobility.

According to order of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda published this Sunday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), this restoration of commercial flights in the island territories will be effective from 00:00 hours tonight. However, restrictions on air connections with the Iberian Peninsula are maintained.

In addition, the order establishes, in the case of the Canary Islands, reference rates ranging between 69 euros and 112 euros.

Likewise, in order to safeguard essential basic air connectivity between the islands for the duration of the alarm state, it will be considered as essential minimum service the realization of two daily frequencies on the routes Gran Canaria-Tenerife Norte, Gran Canaria-Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria-Lanzarote and Tenerife Norte-La Palma. A daily frequency is set for the Tenerife North-El Hierro route.

In the case of the Balearic Islands, the establishment of two daily round-trip flights between Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza, and two daily round-trip flights between Palma de Mallorca and Menorca are established as the minimum essential service.

According to the cabinet directed by José Luis Ábalos, the operators that offer the service must offer the public only 50% of the total capacity of each aircraft to ensure proper separation between passengers.

In the Balearic Islands, maritime services are restored with the peninsula

Moreover, the order also sets measures for the shipping in this phase 1, raising the need to adapt the conditions for providing the services of this inter-island passenger transport. In addition, in the case of the Balearic archipelago, maritime services with the Peninsula are restored.

On the other hand, in both archipelagos The conditions under which recreational boating and certain related activities can be carried out are determined.

Likewise, in the Canary Islands, in the province, island or territorial unit of reference in phase 1, ships and boats dedicated to tourist passenger transport may navigate between ports or points on the coast of the same municipality and nearby uninhabited islands. they are not cruise-type passenger ships, those intended for the delivery of practicals and training courses, and those used for recreational or sports purposes by their owners or for nautical chartering.

Recreational or sports boats

The Government has also open the activity for recreational or sports boats, with conditions, among the measures to be applied in mobility de-escalation in the Plan for the Transition to a New Normality (PTNN).

As stated in the order of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda published this Sunday in the Official State Gazette (BOE), in the territories in which, in application of the plan for de-escalation, they remain in phase 0 or preparation for de-escalation, it will not be possible to sail for leisure, unless it is done sporty in boats or aircraft without motor (such as sailing or rowing boats, gliders, paragliding, hang gliding, among others), individually (professional and federated sport and non-professional sport), such as physical activity.

Likewise, the person carrying out this activity must residir in the same municipality Where the boat or aircraft is located and navigation will be carried out through the coastal waters of that municipality or between ports or points on the coast of said municipality or between nearby uninhabited islands.

In addition, visits by the owners, or the people authorized by them, to their boats or aircraft for safety and maintenance checks may be carried out, with only one person accessing, provided that the boat or aircraft is in the same municipal area. in which the owner or authorized person resides, or in an adjacent one.