Commercial dream manipulation is no joke

Directed dream incubation is now a reality and we should start regulating it

AB INBEV, the multinational dedicated to alcoholic beverages, has recently acquired the exclusivity of advertising beer during the Superbowl breaks, leaving the rest of the rival brands out of this great event. This powerful marketing move has woken up its competitors, including the Molson Coors brewery, which has come up with a bold approach to tackle the new downside: placing advertising on the dreams of potential customers. It is known as “directed dream incubation”And well-known brands, such as McDonalds or XBoX, are already developing their own projects.

There is news that you have to check several times to make sure you are not facing a rumor, a hoax or even a meaningless joke, but when a specialized magazine in the Science category publishes an article advancing the problems that we could find, in the future it will not a long way off, if multinationals develop a method to advertise us while we sleep.

In the Molson Coors case, those responsible have sought the collaboration of different advertising companies (DDB, Ghost Robot) and scientists specialized in this field, such as the psychologist Deirdre Barrett, to launch an experiment where the viewing of a one-minute advertisement and a half before sleeping, along with a certain specifically designed musical composition, should get the viewer to dream about your beer brand.

In this case, the Coors experiment has only had participants who volunteered, but it serves as a window through which to glimpse the number of problems that could come in just a few years.

Directed dream incubation, using images, sounds, or other sensory input is a pipe dream that has been investigated for many years, although without tangible results. In 2014, in this same section of Yahoo, we published an article entitled “Can we learn new things while we sleep ?, where we reviewed the advances in this field, including a novel study that used smells during people’s sleep to check if when they woke up they could remember them. New developments, especially in neuroimaging technologies, have opened up a new world of possibilities and today the first small-scale successes have begun to arrive.

What we have achieved so far is as interesting as it is disturbing: We can identify when a person enters the REM sleep phase, a stage where a large part of dreams take place, by analyzing their brain waves, eye movements or even their snoring. In addition, we have verified that external stimuli such as sounds, smells, lights or simply a spoken message, can alter the content of dreams. This same year 2021, a work was published where the researchers communicated directly with “lucid dreamers”, people who are conscious while dreaming to answer questions and solve math problems in their sleep .

But we have also learned that some people are particularly vulnerable to this type of suggestion and stimulus while they sleep, and it is not difficult to imagine a future where multinationals sneak into our dreams using technologies that already exist and are widely spread. Companies that could use devices, such as assistants such as Alexa or Siri, to detect the stages of people’s sleep and play sounds that could influence their dreams and behaviors. It is easy (and very disturbing) to imagine a world where millions of smart speakers detect when we sleep to emit all kinds of messages or suggestions… Welcome to a future in which ethics committees are going to have a huge amount of work.

