commercial crash and political distrust

One hundred days after Brexit materialized, trade in the English Channel has suffered the biggest crash The record and political trust between London and Brussels has been undermined by the UK’s unilateral decisions in Northern Ireland, as well as the vaccine war.

In January, the first month in which the United Kingdom was separated from the European Union (EU) in 44 years, British exports to the bloc, its main trading partner, fell 40.7% (6,450 million euros) and imports fell by 28.8% (7,600 million euros).

According to the latest figures from the British Office for National Statistics (ONS), this is the biggest decline recorded since 1997, when it began to collect that data.

The impact on imports It is less due to the fact that the United Kingdom has postponed until 2022 the controls on goods that arrive in the country from the EU, precisely to try to cushion the economic blow of Brexit.

On the other side of the canal, however, the new customs requirements were enforced as of midnight on December 31. As a result, the outflow of food and animals from the UK fell 59% in January compared to the monthly average of 2020, that of chemical products was 52% and that of fuels 4%.

The evolution of the figures over the next few months will determine to what extent this sharp fall responds to a one-off correction, due in part to the accumulation of inventories in the weeks before Brexit, or whether it is a trend that will continue in the long term.

Tension in Northern Ireland

The passage between the British region of Northern Ireland and the island of Great Britain, where they have settled new customs requirements, remains one of the main sources of tension after Brexit.

The measure, which was agreed to avoid a border between the two Ireland, which would contravene the peace accords in the region, effectively involves internal customs in the UK, which has angered Northern Irish unionists and sparked protests in recent days.

To try to minimize friction, the British Government has unilaterally decided not to apply all controls in Ulster until at least October, a step that the EU interprets as a breakdown of the Brexit agreements.

After years of tough negotiations To agree on the conditions for leaving the United Kingdom, the perception that London has tried to breach the agreed terms a few weeks after they came into force has damaged political confidence in the British Government, a problem that may affect the future cooperation in various fields.

“Extend the periods de grace unilaterally is definitely a technical rupture of the Protocol, despite the fact that the United Kingdom assures that it is trying to make it work and both parties are still talking, “Patrick Holden, an expert in International Political Economy at the University of Plymouth, told EFE.

“What bothers the European Union is that the United Kingdom rejected the offers to extend the transition period (which ended on December 31), but does not admit that it is not prepared to implement what it agreed to for Northern Ireland, “he added.

Despite Brexit, both sides of the channel maintain broad common interests in areas such as climate change and international relations with Russia, China and the countries of the Middle East.

However, the fact that London and Brussels are now economic rivals, along with the “deep hostility towards the EU in British media and the Conservative Party “can complicate cooperation, which requires” deep commitment and trust “on both sides, Holden stressed.

Vaccine war

The vaccination program against the coronavirus in the United Kingdom is far ahead of most European countries, which has generated in certain sectors of the United Kingdom the impression that the independence of community regulators after Brexit has facilitated this success in the management of the pandemic.

At the same time, the EU has raised suspicions the speed of vaccination in the British Isles while the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, which has designed a vaccine in collaboration with the University of Oxford, failed to meet its delivery commitments to the block.

The threats to veto vaccine exports towards the United Kingdom have further strained relations and have fueled confrontation with the EU in the British press.

“No, you can’t have our vaccines”, headlined the tabloid Daily Mail; “Wait your turn. The selfish EU wants our vaccines,” said the Daily Express, in two samples of the rarefied relationship left by the rough British exit from the European club.