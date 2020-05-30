Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) ‘s statement that commercial establishments should not return to activity exactly on the 1st of June surprised representatives of businesses and services in the city of São Paulo. For class entities, the City Hall’s requirement for each sector to present a security protocol against the coronavirus – which will still need to undergo analysis and approval before the stores, in fact, return to work – will “bureaucratize” the process and consequently delay the economic recovery.

Representatives of the commercial sectors said they had reacted with relief to the news of the gradual resumption of activities in the state as of June. Announced by Governor João Doria (PSB) last Wednesday, 27th, the quarantine easing plan foresees that some cities, including the capital, may reopen street commerce, shopping malls, dealerships, real estate and offices with restrictions.

The day after the announcement, however, Mayor Bruno Covas stated that, in fact, the date set (June 1st) would be for the city of São Paulo to start receiving protocol proposals from each sector – and not to reopen the companies. “We received a changed signal. One day, the governor says that life would start again on Monday, even with some restrictions. The next day, the mayor says something else,” says Francisco de la Tôrre, vice president of the Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (Fecomercio-SP).

For De la Tôrre, the flexibility of the state government is an “encouragement”, as it allows companies to plan the recovery in a controlled manner. On the other hand, he believes that the specific requirements for the city of São Paulo “frustrated the sector” and created new obstacles.

“There were already protocols for essential services that continued to work, such as pharmacies and supermarkets. Why present a new solution?” He asks. According to him, Fecomercio-SP wants municipal management to accept a single proposal for the entire retail sector and be able to carry out the analysis as early as Monday, 1st. “There are hundreds of entities representing the sectors. If each one presents a protocol, the City Hall has no structure to analyze everything.”

