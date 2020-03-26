José Manuel López, the organisation’s president, pointed out that looting should not be tolerated as it could discourage the opening of stores and reduce their hours even more.

The Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism (Concanaco Servytur) reported that due to the closure of activities due to the health emergency caused by Covid-19, economic losses in the tertiary sector amounted to almost 200 billion pesos.

During his participation in the videoconference called by the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), the president of the Concanaco Servytur, José Manuel López Campos, explained that last week, which runs from March 17 to 23, the commerce, services and tourism sector lost 28 billion pesos a day.

The president of the National Chamber of Commerce (Canaco) Mexico City, Nathan Poplawsky, explained that in the capital, where 450,000 companies, 47 percent of the commerce sector and 53 percent of services are registered, on the 20th, 21st and March 22, reported economic losses of one thousand 908 million pesos.

He explained that for Monday, March 23, when it was decided to close cinemas, theaters, sports, zoos, gyms and steam baths, among others, the economic impact was 1,131 million pesos, which meant the closure of 64,768 businesses in the capital.

Now with phase 2, decreed from March 24, with stricter measures, although the closure of any other additional establishment was not decreed, a loss of 1,150 million pesos is estimated.

Regarding the supply of products, López Campos called on the population so that in the midst of the health emergency “Don’t panic shopping”, because that complicates the situation.

“So far there has been no general increase in prices”Because the Chamber has monitored the costs of products throughout the country and what has been detected is that there have been some distortions in the supply chains due to excessive purchases.

The business leader also appealed to the authorities so that they guarantee greater safety on the roads, so that the supply of food is not interrupted due to the fear of assaults.

Furthermore, the business leader said that looting “cannot be tolerated in a situation of crisis and national emergency like the current one, because that will discourage the opening of stores and reduce their hours even more”.

Finally, the businessmen asked support for small businesses and greater coordination at the three levels of governmentBecause there are states that have different regulations than those in the federation and that complicates work in companies. (Ntx)