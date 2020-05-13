The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism, led by Minister Reyes Maroto, has clarified at the request of the textile trade association Acotex, that what it is prohibited are the crowds and not the possibility of making sales and promotions in physical establishments.

In this way, the content of the Order published this Tuesday in the BOE by the Ministry of Health has been clarified, which states that “establishments may not advertise or carry out commercial actions that may give rise to crowds of the public, both within the commercial establishment as in its vicinity », without affecting online commerce, which has caused the discomfort of the sector.

Now, the Commerce department has specified, in the communication sent to Acotex to which Europa Press had access, that “this rule must be interpreted in the sense that agglomerations are prohibited and not the possibility of making sales and promotions in physical establishments ».

In its response, the department of Reyes Maroto indicates that this is a first interpretation of the second additional provision of the Order and that a query has been sent to the Ministry of Health on the matter.

However, in the opinion of Commerce, “the provisions of the aforementioned second additional provision should not be interpreted as meaning that discounts or promotions themselves are restricted and therefore prohibited, as this would require a amendment to the Retail Trade Management Law and it has not occurred, but rather it is about a measure that aims to avoid possible crowds caused by commercial actions ».

Possibility of sales

According to Comercio, yes it is possible to carry out sales and promotions in physical establishments as long as they are in a position to adopt all the necessary measures in order to avoid crowds as a result of said discounts or promotions.

In the interior of establishments and commercial premises in any case it is necessary to comply with the measures established in the Health Order, whose article 10 regulates the reopening of commercial establishments imposing a capacity requirement, as well as the security distances that are foreseen between seller and clients or between clients.

In conclusion, Commerce states in its communication to Acotex, commercial establishments can carry out any type of commercial action as long as they take the necessary measures to avoid crowds.

“If the managers of a commercial establishment believe that due to the type of commercial action, type of products offered, how discounts or promotions have been carried out on other occasions, the lack of means to control possible crowds, the location of the establishment or its internal distribution, it is probable that such agglomerations will occur, they will not be able to carry out the commercial actions that may give rise to them “, explains the department headed by Reyes Maroto.