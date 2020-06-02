The city of São Paulo is negotiating commercial reopening protocols with 50 sectors of the economy, but it is already facing financial obstacles in order to give breath to entrepreneurs and workers without jeopardizing the capacity of the health system to serve people with the covid-19.

The Federation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism of the State of São Paulo (FecomercioSP) is one of the participants in the negotiation. The entity issued a statement yesterday detailing part of the suggestions to the city, but highlighted the position contrary to one of the main measures requested by the management Bruno Covas (PSDB): that the private sector should carry out covid tests on its employees.

“The federation sent an official letter (to the City Hall) questioning the burden of carrying out laboratory tests for covid-19 to the private sector, as proposed in the decree published by the São Paulo City Hall, since the business community is already going through the crisis and has had difficulty to keep business “, says the text.

Among the measures that FecomercioSP believes it is possible to comply with, are “use of protective equipment by employees and customers; making alcohol gel and booklet with sanitary guidelines available; social distance of 1.5 meters; guidance so that there is no contact physical; differentiated service hours for groups at risk; restriction of business trips; prohibition of large-scale events; separation of garbage with potential for contamination; restrictions on valet services in parking lots; among others, “according to the document.

City Hall was questioned by the Estadão about the craft, but did not respond. It should disclose on Wednesday, 3, the balance of the first three days of negotiations with the private sector to define the resumption, and there is the possibility of announcing the dates of the reopening. Technicians in the areas of Health and the Municipal Secretariat for Economic Development and Labor should send responses between yesterday and today to the proposals already presented, for the finalization of the protocols this Wednesday.

The capital is in the orange phase (phase 2) of the state government’s reopening plan. The bar and restaurant sector, which cannot reopen at the current stage (keeps delivery only), has two demands under negotiation: that bars can place tables on the sidewalks in front of establishments to ensure distance between customers and that merchants are exempt from fee for the Term of Permission to Use (TPU), paid annually by those who use the sidewalks.

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.