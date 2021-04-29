Commerce Department: US economy grew 6.4% in first quarter

The United States economy grew 6.4% in the first quarter of this year due to a recovery in consumption and an increase in public spending, which reflect the ongoing recovery that is leaving behind the crisis induced by the pandemic, according to data from the government published this Thursday.

With the reopening of many businesses and spending encouraged by public aid, prices rose and inflation accelerated 3.5% between January and March, compared with a level of 1.5% in the last quarter of 2020, it reported the Department of Commerce.

Consumers bought high-value cars, homes and consumer goods, as well as services like hotels and restaurants, and federal spending was up 14% this quarter.

This indicator shows how much the economy would expand if this rate were maintained for one year, which allows us to anticipate annual growth, if the rate is maintained.

But other economies compare a quarter with the previous one and according to this measurement, GDP grew 1.6%.

The consulting firm HFE explained that at the beginning of 2021 the US economy had a forceful “cocktail” that mixed an improvement in health conditions, a rapid vaccination campaign and an “effervescent dose” of fiscal stimulus, with a constant flow of monetary support. .

With information from AFP