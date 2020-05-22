The European Chambers of Commerce and Industry expressed their concern to invest in Mexico after Sener’s policy against renewable energy

Through a trade, the European Chambers of Commerce and Industry They requested security to invest in Mexico.

We note with concern that the confidence in Mexico of a growing number of European investors has been eroded by the lack of legal security, “they noted.

An example of this, they pointed out, are the updates to the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico and the European Union (TLCUEM) and the Mexico Agreement and European Free Trade Association (EFTA), that although they open the doors to greater job creation in Mexico, they curb the interest in favor of the country and prevent the arrival of future investments.

The European Chambers of Commerce and Industry added that another point against is the decision to stop the use of renewable energy in the country, through the Policy of Reliability, Security, Continuity and Quality of the National Electric System of the Ministry of Energy.

Changing the rules of the energy sector without following the institutional channel established by law, causes serious damage to investor confidence, not only in the renewable energy sector but transversally in other sectors, ”they explained.

Finally, they said they saw with misunderstanding that, unlike most countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and Latin America, the Government of Mexico has not adopted sufficient measures to support formal companies in the country, to face the economic crisis by COVID-19.

Due to the above, the European Chambers requested a meeting with the head of the Ministry of Economy, Graciela Márquez Colín, in order to address how companies can continue to participate safely in the growth of Mexico.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital