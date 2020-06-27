Ecclestone said African Americans are sometimes more racist than whites.

Hamilton asks to change the course of this sport to make it more inclusive

Lewis Hamilton has responded to Bernie Ecclestone’s words about racism. The Formula 1 champion of Oaxaca claims that his comments are “ignorant and uneducated”, while also calling for an inclusive future for the sport.

The former F1 boss said yesterday that “in many cases, African-Americans are more racist than whites” and even played down a mockery of fans towards the Hamilton family during the 2008 season.

The Mercedes driver has been very disappointed with the words of his compatriot, but is willing to continue at the foot of the canyon to make this sport more inclusive and diverse.

“I don’t know where to start this time. I am very sad and disappointed to read these comments,” Lewis Hamilton began in one of his telematic speeches.

“Bernie is out of sports and from a different generation, but this is exactly what is wrong: ignorant and uneducated comments that show us how far we need to go as a society for true equality to come.”

In this sense, the British driver now understands why at the time there were no harsher actions to punish racism and believes that the ‘pyramid’ of Formula 1 must change from the top. One of its goals for the future is that there be equal opportunities for all, regardless of any conditions.

“It makes sense to me now that nothing was said or done to make our sport more diverse or to take care of the racist abuse I have suffered throughout my career. If someone who has handled the sport for decades has such a lack of understanding of the problems that we blacks deal with every day, how can we expect all the people who work under it to understand it? This starts at the top. ”

“Now, the time for change has come. I will not stop pressing to create an inclusive future for our sport, with equal opportunities for all; also to create a world that gives equal opportunities to minorities. I will continue to use my voice to represent to those who do not have it and to speak for those who do not have as much representation, to give the possibility of having an opportunity in our sport, “said Hamilton to conclude.

