Wall Street indices plummeted on Thursday, similar to its worst days since the coronavirus pandemic began, when investors reassessed the recent resurgence in equities after the Federal Reserve issued a gloomy growth forecast and infections will show signs of rebound.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were on track to have their biggest daily percentage drop since March 18. The Dow was down 5.64%, the S&P was down 4.85%, while the Nasdaq Composite, which set its third consecutive record high on Wednesday, was down 3.98%, which would be its biggest drop since April 1, if sustained.

COMMENTS ANDREW BRENNER, HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL FIXED INCOME, NATALLIANCE

Stock markets are being wiped out. A lot of this happens around big events like the FED meeting. This FED meeting was particularly important because the FED had to try to go through a narrow line. They did not mean that the numbers are improving and that “we don’t have to do as much” and “we are going to move more slowly.” So the Federal Reserve said everyone agreed but then justified why everyone is making the picture sound so bleak … Even though they didn’t talk about the yield curve limit, they ended up doing it – they limited the two-year one, they limited the one of three, they limited the one of five… Powell was too negative ».

STEPHEN MASSOCCA, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, WEDBUSH SECURITIES, SAN FRANCISCO

“One of the concerns is the increase in the number of coronaviruses. There has been a certain increase and it is feared that it could cause more economic closings, although I have a hard time believing it.

“I think there is concern about the revival of Joe Biden and the resurgence of the Democratic Party. The stock market doesn’t see that as good news. “

“We have had a tremendous rally, and it is very natural to see some kind of setback. There have been voices saying that the market went ahead and moved too fast … «

JOHN DOYLE, VICE PRESIDENT FOR TRADE AND OPERATIONS AT TEMPUS INC., WASHINGTON

“This historical gain in stocks is being reviewed for reality. There are some concerns about reinfections, but my thinking is that today is not that different from the beginning of the week. But perhaps because of how fast and hard stocks have risen, traders are looking for an excuse to take profits and take them off their highs. ”

DAVID KOTOK, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF INVESTMENTS, CUMBERLAND ADVISORS, FLORIDA

«Everything changed with the fear of COVID. It provides violent movements that can induce more fear or provide trading opportunities depending on the investor and his ability and discipline. I am still. That could change at any time. I raised money at the rally. At this point I wish I had raised more. I sold shares and raised money.

“It is a combination of unknown economics and a very sober and accurate assessment of the Fed and Powell and a fear of a second wave, which is a realistic and genuine fear.

«Do we have a 5-8 point correction in a bull market that started with the bottom on March 23? If it can be. Does the decline get more serious? Could be. I don’t think you can guess which one it is. So I have not committed any money. I don’t want a knife to fall on me.

ANTHONY VALERI, DIRECTOR OF INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, ZIONS BANCORPORATION, SAN DIEGO

«It is the culmination of events. The market has risen so much since March, up to 43% at any given time, that history shows that when you have that kind of constant upward movement you are ripe for some sort of consolidation. Yesterday, after Powell started talking, his tone was really bearish, he really emphasized that we have a long way to go to repair the job market. So that injected a reality note. (That) was reiterated this morning with the numbers of the jobs. Then there are fears of a second wave of the virus. That is generally the least important factor, but it alerted people to the situation. ”

MATT MISKIN, CO-DIRECTOR OF INVESTMENTS, JOHN HANCOCK INVESTMENTS

“Risk assets had run too fast, in our opinion, discounting a very optimistic and rapid economic recovery. The Federal Reserve gave the markets a reality check yesterday predicting that economic growth will not return to pre-Covid 19 levels until the end of 2021. »

MARC CHANDLER, HEAD OF BANNOCKBURN GLOBAL FOREX MARKET STRATEGY, NEW YORK

“A lot of people are blaming the Federal Reserve, but I don’t believe it. …. Since mid-May, there has been a surge in liquidity-driven risk assets, and I think that rather than the Federal Reserve making investors rethink, it has confirmed what we know. I think today is a great ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’».

(Compiled by Alden Bentley) .. Translate serenitymarkets