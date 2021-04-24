Commemorative stamp of the centenary of the Teleco Engineer title | News | Communications

The first class of Telecommunication Engineers was formed in the General School of Telegraphy, founded in 1913. A Royal Decree published the need for the creation of a new degree that covered the study of telecommunications at the highest level.

In 1866, the School of Telegraphs housed applicants to the Telegraph Corps who received training to access it. After years of changes, in 1920, the School was reorganized to offer three different educational degrees: elementary, middle and higher, the latter being the direct antecedent of the title of Telecommunications Engineer.

A century after the birth of the title of Telecommunications Engineer, the name of the profession remains the same, but the role of telecommunications has grown exponentially. Today, they have become a basic pillar for all social activity. Industry, services, transport, commerce, education, or health, require a robust telecommunications system to carry out their activity.

A recent example is the essential and indispensable coverage that this sector has provided and provides to the population during the development of the pandemic caused by Covid-19: teleworking, online classes or medical consultations through video calls are some of the most significant examples, without forgetting that, during confinement more strict, telecommunications also made it possible to contact family and friends in a virtual way.

Commemorative stamp of the centenary of the Teleco Engineer title.

The postage stamp issued today belongs to the Ephemerides series and includes, on the one hand, the logo created for the centennial celebration and, on the other, the heraldic shield of the Telecommunications Engineers. The bottom of the stamp is occupied by an illustration representing telecommunication networks.

Correos celebrates this centenary in a special way, since it is closely linked to this qualification, since in a certain way, the Telecommunications Engineers of today have their origin in the telegraphers of that time. The stamp, of which a total of 160,000 copies, it can be purchased in the main Post offices, by contacting the Philatelic Service at atcliente.filatelia@correos.com or by calling 91 519 71 97.

Technical characteristics

• Printing Procedure: Offset

• Paper: Coated, gummed, phosphorescent

• Stamp size: 40.9 x 28.8 mm (horizontal)

• Sheet effect: 25 stamps

• Issue: 160,000 stamps

• Postal value of the stamp: € 0.70