Commando murders 7 people in the neighborhood of Fresnillo, Zacatecas

ZACATECAS

A massacre took place in a neighborhood in the municipality of Fresnillo, Zacatecas.

The armed men entered and fired at the adults in the houses, killing seven people.

In the municipality of Fresnillo, unfortunately, there was an attack with firearms that unfortunately claimed the lives of seven people, these are four people of the female sex and three people of the male sex, this in the Las Flores neighborhood of the municipality of Fresnillo ”Explained Rocío Aguilar, security spokeswoman for the state of Zacatecas.

Another seven people managed to save their lives, these are two adults, who faked their death by deceiving the armed command and five girls, who witnessed the massacre.

In this same place, two people were found, a woman and a man injured, who were transferred to receive medical attention and five minors who are unharmed were also located, who were given the corresponding care and protection, ”he explained. the spokeswoman.

The authorities mounted a special military, National Guard and police operation in the region.

The local coordination group since it learned of these events has been in constant communication, they disapproved of these unfortunate events and the work of reinforcing security in the Zacatecan entity is already being carried out, ”said the spokeswoman.

In addition to the massacre in Fresnillo, the authorities also report the discovery of human remains abandoned on public roads in two neighborhoods in the capital.

jcs