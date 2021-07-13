Command in Carichí, destroyed; agent is injured

CHIHUAHUA, Chih.

Armed men attacked the Carichí municipality police headquarters, completely destroying the facilities and two patrol cars that were stationed there. The incident took place around 01:00 yesterday.

The State Prosecutor’s Office learned of the events and sent a police party to investigate the events and guarantee the safety of the inhabitants of said municipality, located just over 100 kilometers from the state capital.

Inhabitants of the sector shared through social networks photos of the command and the vehicles that were destroyed.

The first police reports indicate that a group of armed men arrived in front of the police headquarters, located in the Main Square, around one in the morning, and fired hundreds of times at the facilities and vehicles.

So far there is a report of an injured police officer and damage to the facade of the Revenue Collection and the Public Library, which are nearby.

Later, Félix González, spokesman for the Western Zone Prosecutor’s Office, assured that the wounded uniformed man was out of danger, since he only had scratches from the splinters of the bullets, local media reported.