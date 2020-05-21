Command and Conquer is one of the most important franchises in the video game industry when it comes to strategy titles. Now, with the arrival of its resmaterization around the corner, EA is going to make the code of the classic titles public.

In this way, both Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command & Conquer: Red Alert will become Open Source for all those who want to squeeze their guts, make derivative works or continue their maps. If all goes as planned, the studio will release the code alongside the release of the Command & Conquerr Remastered Collection, which includes remastered versions of both titles and their expansions, set for June 5.

Command and Conquer becomes * open source *

In this sense, users they can use the game code to create all kinds of modifications on them, including the design of new maps, special units for the game, totally modify the art of it or even change the logic of the title and its strategy in real time.

And the truth is that the release of the code will not come alone: ​​all the DLLs of the game can be used in conjunction with a new map editor which is part of the remastered collection to give modders and creators more options to make new content.

Both the source code and the assets of the two classic games will be under the GNU General Public License version 3. This is an unprecedented change in EA’s policy regarding the longevity of its classic titles. It will prevent them from falling into oblivion and will promote, not only the remastered version, but also the classic installments that are already history of the video game.

Everything is scheduled for release on June 5, both the source code of Command & Conquer: Tiberian Dawn and Command and Conquer: Red Alert, the new map editor and, of course, the new remastered version of themselves, that Yes it will be paid because it will come as a new game with the expansions of each one of them.

